Chocolate mousse in Los Angeles

Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Espresso Mousse Cake with Chocolate Flakes$7.50
Das Baker's newest cake is 3-layers of favorites - espresso, mousse and chocolate flakes.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown image

 

Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown - Chapman Plaza

3465 West 6th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
O1. Black Sugar Boba Dark Chocolate Cream Mousse$6.50
More about Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown - Chapman Plaza
Item pic

 

Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli

5933 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Chocolate Mousse (GF)$7.00
Creamy chocolate mousse with cinnamon & chili spices
More about Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli
Item pic

 

Malbec Argentinian Cuisine / Malbec Market

1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mousse De Chocolate$10.50
Smooth chocolate mousse, imported dark chocolate, sponge cake, meringue pieces, berries.
More about Malbec Argentinian Cuisine / Malbec Market
Main pic

 

Tiger Sugar - Little Tokyo - 341 East 2nd Street

341 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
O1. Black Sugar Boba Dark Chocolate Chip Cream Mousse$6.50
More about Tiger Sugar - Little Tokyo - 341 East 2nd Street
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Four layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with chocolate mousse, frosted with chocolate fudge icing, and topped with chocolate ganache.
Same day ordering only. Substitutions offered if unavailable.
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.00
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant - 8112 Melrose Ave

8112 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse - 6oz Pot$0.00
Heaven on a spoon! Always made fresh in-house, Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives.
INGREDIENTS
Dark Belgian chocolate, eggs, sugar, milk.
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$8.00
More about Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant - 8112 Melrose Ave

