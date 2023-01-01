Chocolate mousse in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine Street, Los Angeles
|Espresso Mousse Cake with Chocolate Flakes
|$7.50
Das Baker's newest cake is 3-layers of favorites - espresso, mousse and chocolate flakes.
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown - Chapman Plaza
3465 West 6th Street, Los Angeles
|O1. Black Sugar Boba Dark Chocolate Cream Mousse
|$6.50
Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli
5933 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Mexican Chocolate Mousse (GF)
|$7.00
Creamy chocolate mousse with cinnamon & chili spices
Malbec Argentinian Cuisine / Malbec Market
1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Mousse De Chocolate
|$10.50
Smooth chocolate mousse, imported dark chocolate, sponge cake, meringue pieces, berries.
Tiger Sugar - Little Tokyo - 341 East 2nd Street
341 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles
|O1. Black Sugar Boba Dark Chocolate Chip Cream Mousse
|$6.50
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
Four layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with chocolate mousse, frosted with chocolate fudge icing, and topped with chocolate ganache.
Same day ordering only. Substitutions offered if unavailable.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.00
Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant - 8112 Melrose Ave
8112 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Mousse - 6oz Pot
|$0.00
Heaven on a spoon! Always made fresh in-house, Small batch, local ingredients and no additives or preservatives.
INGREDIENTS
Dark Belgian chocolate, eggs, sugar, milk.
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
|$8.00