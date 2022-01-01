Chow fun in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chow fun
Rutts Catering - 11711 Washington Place
11711 Washington Place, Los Angeles
|Chow Fun (Catering)
|$25.00
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Beef Chow Fun
|$18.00
Wok-seared grass-fed angus beef, rice noodles, garlic chives, bean sprouts, soy sauce
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Chow Fun
|$0.00
Flat rice noodle with soy sauce, bean sprout, onion, scallion, garlic.
SUSHI
Wokcano - West Hollywood
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chow Fun Dinner
|$24.50
|Vegetable Chow Fun
|$20.00
Sautee Flat rice noodle with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, scallions in soy sauce.
|Chow Fun
|$20.00
Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, or Vegetables Flat Rice Noodle with Bean Sprouts, Scallions.
Gluten Free option is cook with no Soy sauce