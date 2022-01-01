Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow fun in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chow fun

Item pic

 

Rutts Catering - 11711 Washington Place

11711 Washington Place, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chow Fun (Catering)$25.00
More about Rutts Catering - 11711 Washington Place
Item pic

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Chow Fun$18.00
Wok-seared grass-fed angus beef, rice noodles, garlic chives, bean sprouts, soy sauce
More about Little Fatty
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chow Fun$0.00
Flat rice noodle with soy sauce, bean sprout, onion, scallion, garlic.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano - West Hollywood

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chow Fun Dinner$24.50
Vegetable Chow Fun$20.00
Sautee Flat rice noodle with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, scallions in soy sauce.
Chow Fun$20.00
Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, or Vegetables Flat Rice Noodle with Bean Sprouts, Scallions.
Gluten Free option is cook with no Soy sauce
More about Wokcano - West Hollywood
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Chow Fun (Catering)$25.00
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

