Cinnamon rolls in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Classic Cinnamon Roll
|$6.60
Our Classic cinnamon roll is huge! Made with our fluffy brioche dough, organic cinnamon sugar mix, and topped with our house made vegan cream cheese icing. Baked fresh every morning.
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegan Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|French Toast Cinnamon Roll
|$16.00
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Vegan Cinnamon Roll
|$4.75
Lodge Bread - Culver
11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$7.00
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|CINNAMON ROLL
|$5.50
Brioche, cinnamon shmear, orange syrup and buttermilk glaze
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Cinnamon Roll Pancake Combo
|$13.50
2 buttermilk pancakes with a cinnamon swirl and topped with cream cheese icing served with 2 eggs any style and your choice of 2 bacon or (1) 2 oz sausage
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.50
2 buttermilk pancakes with a cinnamon sugar swirl topped with cream cheese icing
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Cinnamon roll french toast
|$7.00
Egg battered cinnamon roll, berries, syrup