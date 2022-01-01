Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Classic Cinnamon Roll image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cinnamon Roll$6.60
Our Classic cinnamon roll is huge! Made with our fluffy brioche dough, organic cinnamon sugar mix, and topped with our house made vegan cream cheese icing. Baked fresh every morning.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Banner pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about Four Cafe
All Time image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Cinnamon Roll$16.00
Whole muscle ham with peppadew peppers, mustard vinaigrette & Daffinois double brie on house sour dough.
More about All Time
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Cinnamon Roll$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
Lodge Bread - Culver image

 

Lodge Bread - Culver

11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Rolls$7.00
More about Lodge Bread - Culver
Item pic

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CINNAMON ROLL$5.50
Brioche, cinnamon shmear, orange syrup and buttermilk glaze
More about Sightglass
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Roll Pancake Combo$13.50
2 buttermilk pancakes with a cinnamon swirl and topped with cream cheese icing served with 2 eggs any style and your choice of 2 bacon or (1) 2 oz sausage
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.50
2 buttermilk pancakes with a cinnamon sugar swirl topped with cream cheese icing
More about Ronnie's Diner
C & M Cafe image

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon roll french toast$7.00
Egg battered cinnamon roll, berries, syrup
More about C & M Cafe
COFFEE MEMES image

 

COFFEE MEMES

1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Roll$6.50
More about COFFEE MEMES
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

6401 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugarbloom Cinnamon Roll$6.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee

