Club sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Raya's Paradise
1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood
|Orientation Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced Turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, buttered sourdough
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Club Sandwich
|$16.00
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Special Sauce on our Sandwich Loaf
Gulp Brew Co
13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista
|Not the club Sandwich
|$15.95
Spring St. Cafe
453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$14.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles
|Turkey Club Sandwich Combo
|$17.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich Combo
|$17.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles
|Club Sandwich
|$16.00
country loaf, crispy bacon, chicken salad,
julienne baby gem, tomato, egg, avocado