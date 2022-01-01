Club sandwiches in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Raya's Paradise image

 

Raya's Paradise

1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orientation Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced Turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, buttered sourdough
More about Raya's Paradise
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Club Sandwich$8.49
More about A&T Burgers #1
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cafe Tropical

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Club Sandwich$12.00
More about Cafe Tropical
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Club Sandwich$16.00
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Special Sauce on our Sandwich Loaf
More about Clark Street Diner
Gulp Brew Co image

 

Gulp Brew Co

13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Not the club Sandwich$15.95
More about Gulp Brew Co
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Sandwich$14.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles
Turkey Club Sandwich Combo$17.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich Combo$17.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.
More about Spring St. Cafe
Item pic

 

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Club Sandwich$16.00
country loaf, crispy bacon, chicken salad,
julienne baby gem, tomato, egg, avocado
More about Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

