Coconut soup in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve coconut soup
More about Thai Daily BBQ
Thai Daily BBQ
3552 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, East Los Angeles
|[SP 3] Chicken Coconut Soup 🌶
|$13.50
(Tom Kah Kai) Served with White Rice, Coconut Milk, and Mushrooms
More about 524 Thai Eatery - 524 S. Occidental
524 Thai Eatery - 524 S. Occidental
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Tom Kha Chicken (Large 32 Oz Spicy Coconut Soup)
|$13.95
Thai style flavored limy and spicy creamy coconut soup with sliced galanga, sliced lemongrass, bergamot leaves with tender sliced chicken breasts. Shrimps or steamed tofu extra.
|Tom Kha (Small 16 Oz Spicy Coconut Soup)
|$7.75
Thai style flavored limy and spicy creamy coconut soup with sliced galanga, sliced lemongrass, bergamot leaves with tender sliced chicken breasts. Shrimps or steamed tofu extra.