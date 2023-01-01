Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve coconut soup

Thai Daily BBQ image

 

Thai Daily BBQ

3552 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, East Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
[SP 3] Chicken Coconut Soup 🌶$13.50
(Tom Kah Kai) Served with White Rice, Coconut Milk, and Mushrooms
More about Thai Daily BBQ
Item pic

 

524 Thai Eatery - 524 S. Occidental

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tom Kha Chicken (Large 32 Oz Spicy Coconut Soup)$13.95
Thai style flavored limy and spicy creamy coconut soup with sliced galanga, sliced lemongrass, bergamot leaves with tender sliced chicken breasts. Shrimps or steamed tofu extra.
Tom Kha (Small 16 Oz Spicy Coconut Soup)$7.75
Thai style flavored limy and spicy creamy coconut soup with sliced galanga, sliced lemongrass, bergamot leaves with tender sliced chicken breasts. Shrimps or steamed tofu extra.
More about 524 Thai Eatery - 524 S. Occidental

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Grits

Penne

Chai Lattes

Egg Benedict

Coconut Ice Cream

Al Pastor Tacos

Yakisoba

Pastries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (946 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston