Coleslaw in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Organic Pickled Coleslaw$6.00
A crunchy & classic slaw mix with cabbage & carrots tossed with our blend of herbs and pickling juice. Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
More about ORGANICO
Item pic

 

NHC - Hollywood, CA

1921 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw 4oz$3.99
Fresh colelsaw, sauced.
More about NHC - Hollywood, CA
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.50
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Coleslaw image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Al's Hot Chicken

10821 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3221 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$4.95
More about Al's Hot Chicken
Item pic

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sam's Coleslaw$3.50
Shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage, shredded green cabbage, classic sauce
More about GO by Citizens
Item pic

 

Cassell's Hamburgers

421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.50
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Item pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Coleslaw
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory

8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (5800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mom's Coleslaw
Just the way Jeff's mom used to make it. Fresh hand shredded cabbage, carrots and a tangy coleslaw dressing
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$4.00
More about Clark Street Diner
Item pic

 

Wax Paper

736 N Broadway St. Suite 106, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$5.50
Market mix, herbs, sweet & sour dill dressing (vegan).
More about Wax Paper
Item pic

 

Wax Paper

2902 Knox Ave Suite 100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$5.50
Market mix, herbs, sweet & sour dill dressing (vegan).
More about Wax Paper
Coleslaw image

 

Philippe the Original

1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$1.95
More about Philippe the Original
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bludso's Bar and Que

609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw
All sides are made in house from scratch
More about Bludso's Bar and Que

