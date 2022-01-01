Coleslaw in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve coleslaw
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Organic Pickled Coleslaw
|$6.00
A crunchy & classic slaw mix with cabbage & carrots tossed with our blend of herbs and pickling juice. Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
NHC - Hollywood, CA
1921 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Coleslaw 4oz
|$3.99
Fresh colelsaw, sauced.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Coleslaw
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Al's Hot Chicken
10821 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Coleslaw
|$4.95
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sam's Coleslaw
|$3.50
Shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage, shredded green cabbage, classic sauce
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mom's Coleslaw
Just the way Jeff's mom used to make it. Fresh hand shredded cabbage, carrots and a tangy coleslaw dressing
Wax Paper
736 N Broadway St. Suite 106, Los Angeles
|Coleslaw
|$5.50
Market mix, herbs, sweet & sour dill dressing (vegan).
Wax Paper
2902 Knox Ave Suite 100, Los Angeles
|Coleslaw
|$5.50
Market mix, herbs, sweet & sour dill dressing (vegan).