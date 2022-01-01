Cookies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cookies
Better Than Sex - Los Angeles
7166 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Cookie Nookie Pie
|$15.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Super Seed Cookie
|$3.75
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|1 Gluten-Free Cookie
|$1.90
|3 Gluten-Free Cookies
|$5.25
|1 Cookie
|$1.50
Intelligentsia Coffee
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sugarbloom Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Chocolate chunk cookie w/ sea salt
|$5.50
|Cravers Hazelnut cookie
|$5.75
|GF Black and white cookie
|$5.50
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|ORGANICO Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
All Organic fresh made crunchy chocolate chip cookie.
Organic, Vegetarian & Dairy Free!
Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
|Organic Vanilla Bean Cookies (Emmy's)
|$6.99
|Organic Cookie Dough Fudge Pint (Alden's)
|$6.99
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Choc Chip Cookie
|$3.50
They're pretty big.
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
10645 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fresh Baked Cookie
|$2.95
Delicious chocolate chip cookies baked in-house daily
Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$2.00
|OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE
|$2.00
|SWEET POTATO COOKIE
|$2.00
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|Individual Cookie
|$2.50
|6-pack Cookies
|$12.00
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Crispy and chewy cookie with Weiss Altara Chocolate 63%
Ghost Pizza Kitchen
7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
|Ube Marshmallow Coconut Cookie
|$4.25
NEW!! Thessa's ube cookie with caramelized white chocolate, marshmallow and coconut. Available now 'til sold out.
|Chocolate Walnut Halvah Cookie
|$3.25
Dark chocolate, walnut, halvah (white sesame confection). Also known as "Thessa's Cookie." Available daily 'til sold out.
HomeState
5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
dark chocolate, Maldon sea salt
|Cookie Milk Cold Brew
|$5.00
Iced Coffee served with homemade Cookie Milk
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES
|$3.75
VEGAN, GF, GRAIN FREE
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegan Mexi Hot Choco Cookie
|$3.25
|Choc Chip Cookie
|$3.25
|GF Oatmeal Cookie
|$3.25
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.75
Yes, it really is gluten free! Chewy and delightful. *contains egg
|Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookie
|$3.75
Chewy oatmeal made with brown butter and a very special kind of chocolate chip, the rare and elusive Valhrona Dulcey Blonde, which is almost like a hybrid between milk chocolate and white chocolate and caramel but who cares because this cookie is perfect.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
The best or nothing™️
Homemade everyday for the ideal crispy-gooey balance, finished with Maldon sea salt.
Fish Grill - Pico
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|OATMEAL COOKIE
|$4.00
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|Cowboy Cookie
|$4.00
|Vegan Banana Cookie
|$3.75
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Jumbo Homemade Cookie
|$4.50
|Bakery Cookies
|$18.00
|Mini Black & White Cookie
|$2.00
SusieCakes
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mini Cookie & Bar Platter
|$90.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 5th. Perfect for any party with two dozen mini cookies and two dozen mini 7-layer bars for a total of 48 pieces.
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Botanica Restaurant & Market
1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Oat-Date-Walnut Cookie
|$4.00
Vegan cookies (oats, oat flour, walnuts, ground flax, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar, orange zest, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt)
|Lemon Rosemary Cookie
|$2.50
|Chocolate Pecan Cookie
|$4.00
(whole wheat flour, spelt flour, pecans, 70% chocolate, eggs, butter, vanilla, coconut sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt)
Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Butter Cookies Mixed (7pk)
|$10.00
An assortment of traditional butter cookies and traditional butter cookies enrobed in 70% dark chocolate
MAURY'S
2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles
|Rugelach (4 cookies)
|$3.50
Classic cream cheese pastry. Available Friday, Saturday, Sunday.
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Mini Cookie (3 Pack)
|$6.00
|Mothers Day Sugar Cookie
|$5.50
|Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.50
Blazin' Birdz
6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|Oreo Cookie Shake
|$4.99
SusieCakes
888 S Hope St., Los Angeles
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie
|$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies