Cookies in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve cookies

Cookie Nookie Pie image

 

Better Than Sex - Los Angeles

7166 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Nookie Pie$15.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
More about Better Than Sex - Los Angeles
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Seed Cookie$3.75
More about Liberation Coffee House
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1 Gluten-Free Cookie$1.90
3 Gluten-Free Cookies$5.25
1 Cookie$1.50
More about Nature's Brew
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugarbloom Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate chunk cookie w/ sea salt$5.50
Cravers Hazelnut cookie$5.75
GF Black and white cookie$5.50
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ORGANICO Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
All Organic fresh made crunchy chocolate chip cookie.
Organic, Vegetarian & Dairy Free!
Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
Organic Vanilla Bean Cookies (Emmy's)$6.99
Organic Cookie Dough Fudge Pint (Alden's)$6.99
More about ORGANICO
Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc Chip Cookie$3.50
They're pretty big.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

 

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

10645 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.95
Delicious chocolate chip cookies baked in-house daily
More about Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Banner pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.

9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.00
OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE$2.00
SWEET POTATO COOKIE$2.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
Pura Vita image

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Pura Vita
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Hotcakes Bakes

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Individual Cookie$2.50
6-pack Cookies$12.00
More about Hotcakes Bakes
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Crispy and chewy cookie with Weiss Altara Chocolate 63%
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
1c31df71-93eb-4e38-a04f-c24521221e82 image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ghost Pizza Kitchen

7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Ghost Pizza Kitchen
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie image

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
Ube Marshmallow Coconut Cookie$4.25
NEW!! Thessa's ube cookie with caramelized white chocolate, marshmallow and coconut. Available now 'til sold out.
Chocolate Walnut Halvah Cookie$3.25
Dark chocolate, walnut, halvah (white sesame confection). Also known as "Thessa's Cookie." Available daily 'til sold out.
More about All Day Baby
Item pic

TACOS

HomeState

5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
dark chocolate, Maldon sea salt
Cookie Milk Cold Brew$5.00
Iced Coffee served with homemade Cookie Milk
More about HomeState
CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES$3.75
VEGAN, GF, GRAIN FREE
More about Amara Kitchen
Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Mexi Hot Choco Cookie$3.25
Choc Chip Cookie$3.25
GF Oatmeal Cookie$3.25
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie$3.75
Yes, it really is gluten free! Chewy and delightful. *contains egg
Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookie$3.75
Chewy oatmeal made with brown butter and a very special kind of chocolate chip, the rare and elusive Valhrona Dulcey Blonde, which is almost like a hybrid between milk chocolate and white chocolate and caramel but who cares because this cookie is perfect.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
The best or nothing™️
Homemade everyday for the ideal crispy-gooey balance, finished with Maldon sea salt.
More about All Time
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OATMEAL COOKIE$4.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cowboy Cookie$4.00
Vegan Banana Cookie$3.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Cookies image

 

Picnic Society by Gwen

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$2.00
More about Picnic Society by Gwen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Homemade Cookie$4.50
Bakery Cookies$18.00
Mini Black & White Cookie$2.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Cookie & Bar Platter$90.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 5th. Perfect for any party with two dozen mini cookies and two dozen mini 7-layer bars for a total of 48 pieces.
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Botanica Restaurant & Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Oat-Date-Walnut Cookie$4.00
Vegan cookies (oats, oat flour, walnuts, ground flax, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar, orange zest, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt)
Lemon Rosemary Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Pecan Cookie$4.00
(whole wheat flour, spelt flour, pecans, 70% chocolate, eggs, butter, vanilla, coconut sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt)
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
Bottega Louie image

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Cookies Mixed (7pk)$10.00
An assortment of traditional butter cookies and traditional butter cookies enrobed in 70% dark chocolate
More about Bottega Louie
MAURY'S image

BAGELS

MAURY'S

2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rugelach (4 cookies)$3.50
Classic cream cheese pastry. Available Friday, Saturday, Sunday.
More about MAURY'S
Item pic

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Cookie (3 Pack)$6.00
Mothers Day Sugar Cookie$5.50
Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.50
More about Kitchen Mouse
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Blazin' Birdz

6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Cookie Shake$4.99
More about Blazin' Birdz
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie image

 

SusieCakes

888 S Hope St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Chicas Tacos

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)$4.49
More about Chicas Tacos

