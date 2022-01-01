Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve crepes

Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Eggs and Spinach Crepe$14.00
More about Cafè Solar
Crepes image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

La Michoacana Boyle Heights

2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Crepes$8.00
Freshly made Crepes, serve with strawberries and banana with nutella and sugar powder.
More about La Michoacana Boyle Heights
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Celadon Banana Crepe$10.00
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Star Juice image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRUITS

Star Juice

8647 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Build Your Own Crepe$11.95
More about Star Juice
Sushi Crepe image

 

Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles

10897 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sushi Crepe$13.99
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
CREPE
More about Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
Item pic

 

Pho Café

2841 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banh Xeo – Vietnamese Crepe$12.75
Vietnamese crepe with shrimp, char-broiled lemongrass steak, mushrooms and bean sprouts. Served with fresh herbs and rice paper wrap.
Banh Xeo Chay – Vegetarian Crepe$12.00
Vegetarian Vietnamese crepe with tofu, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and mung beans. Served with fresh herbs and rice paper wrap.
More about Pho Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Kale Salad

Mango Salad

Pho

Octopus

Stew

Burritos

Chorizo Burritos

Carne Asada

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston