Crepes in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve crepes
More about Cafè Solar
Cafè Solar
6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles
|Two Eggs and Spinach Crepe
|$14.00
More about La Michoacana Boyle Heights
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
La Michoacana Boyle Heights
2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
|Crepes
|$8.00
Freshly made Crepes, serve with strawberries and banana with nutella and sugar powder.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Celadon Banana Crepe
|$10.00
More about Star Juice
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRUITS
Star Juice
8647 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$11.95
More about Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
10897 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sushi Crepe
|$13.99
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
|CREPE
More about Pho Café
Pho Café
2841 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Banh Xeo – Vietnamese Crepe
|$12.75
Vietnamese crepe with shrimp, char-broiled lemongrass steak, mushrooms and bean sprouts. Served with fresh herbs and rice paper wrap.
|Banh Xeo Chay – Vegetarian Crepe
|$12.00
Vegetarian Vietnamese crepe with tofu, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and mung beans. Served with fresh herbs and rice paper wrap.