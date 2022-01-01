Crispy tacos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crispy Tofu Taco
|$3.79
Organic tofu battered and deep fried. Soft or crispy shell, choice of salsa, onions & house-made cilantro.
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|The Crispy Taco
|$4.99
Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and plant based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.
|The Crispy Taco Supreme
|$5.49
Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and supreme it up with our plant-based avocado sauce with Daiya plant-based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Chicas Tacos
8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|The Crispy Taco
|$4.99
|The Crispy Taco Supreme
|$5.49
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$7.95
Crispy Shrimp, Tarutaru Sauce, Sushi Rice in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
El Granjero Cantina
6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$18.95
2 tacos per order, served on our made-to-order corn tortillas, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado sauce, fresno chiles, Tajin
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Guerrilla Tacos
2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles
|Crispy Pork Belly Taco
|$8.00
Pickled Asparagus | Oaxacan Mole | Cilantro Aioli | Hazelnut & Cacao Salsa Secca