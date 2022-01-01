Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Tofu Taco$3.79
Organic tofu battered and deep fried. Soft or crispy shell, choice of salsa, onions & house-made cilantro.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile

800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Crispy Taco$4.99
Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and plant based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.
The Crispy Taco Supreme$5.49
Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and supreme it up with our plant-based avocado sauce with Daiya plant-based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Chicas Tacos

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Crispy Taco$4.99
Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and plant based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.
The Crispy Taco Supreme$5.49
Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and supreme it up with our plant-based avocado sauce with Daiya plant-based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.
More about Chicas Tacos
GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Shrimp Taco$7.95
Crispy Shrimp, Tarutaru Sauce, Sushi Rice in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
More about GO by Citizens
El Granjero Cantina

6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Fish Taco$18.95
2 tacos per order, served on our made-to-order corn tortillas, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado sauce, fresno chiles, Tajin
More about El Granjero Cantina
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1917 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Pork Belly Taco$8.00
Pickled Asparagus | Oaxacan Mole | Cilantro Aioli | Hazelnut & Cacao Salsa Secca
More about Guerrilla Tacos
Tu Madre - West Hollywood

1111 N Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Potato Taco$5.00
Fried potato stuffed with queso panela, salsa macha butter, chives
Crispy Fish Taco$6.00
Buttermilk battered COD, spicy agave, poblano ranch slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onion
More about Tu Madre - West Hollywood

