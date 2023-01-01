Crispy tofu in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Crispy Tofu Nuggets image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords - Highland Park

110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Tofu Nuggets$6.99
House-made seasoned and battered tofu nuggets served with your choice of: BBQ Sauce, Fancy Ranch, 2,000 Island, Sunburn Hot Sauce Cooked in 100% Pure Rice Bran Oil
More about Burgerlords - Highland Park
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village - Atwater

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Tofu Taco$3.79
Organic tofu battered and deep fried. Soft or crispy shell, choice of salsa, onions & house-made cilantro.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village - Atwater
Crispy Tofu Nuggets image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords - Chinatown

943 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Nuggets$6.99
House-made seasoned and battered tofu nuggets served with your choice of: BBQ Sauce, Fancy Ranch, 2,000 Island, Sunburn Hot Sauce Cooked in 100% Pure Rice Bran Oil
More about Burgerlords - Chinatown
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano - West Hollywood

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Orange Crispy Tofu Dinner$20.00
Orange Crispy Tofu$15.75
Crispy Tofu, garlic, green onions, dry chili, orange sauce
More about Wokcano - West Hollywood
Item pic

 

Sticky Rice - Echo Park

1801 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Tofu$9.00
Seasoned organic tofu with sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)
More about Sticky Rice - Echo Park
Item pic

 

Sticky Rice - Highland Park

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Tofu$9.00
Seasoned organic tofu with sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)
More about Sticky Rice - Highland Park
Crispy Tofu Ramen image

RAMEN

Isshin Ramen & Boba

6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Ramen$14.45
Japanese thick wavy noodle in a rich broth, served with tofu, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, dried seaweed, sesame and scallions.
Crispy Tofu$6.45
Fried tofu with sweet and chili sauce.
More about Isshin Ramen & Boba

Map

Map

