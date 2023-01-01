Crispy tofu in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve crispy tofu
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords - Highland Park
110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles
|Crispy Tofu Nuggets
|$6.99
House-made seasoned and battered tofu nuggets served with your choice of: BBQ Sauce, Fancy Ranch, 2,000 Island, Sunburn Hot Sauce Cooked in 100% Pure Rice Bran Oil
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village - Atwater
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crispy Tofu Taco
|$3.79
Organic tofu battered and deep fried. Soft or crispy shell, choice of salsa, onions & house-made cilantro.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords - Chinatown
943 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|Crispy Tofu Nuggets
|$6.99
House-made seasoned and battered tofu nuggets served with your choice of: BBQ Sauce, Fancy Ranch, 2,000 Island, Sunburn Hot Sauce Cooked in 100% Pure Rice Bran Oil
SUSHI
Wokcano - West Hollywood
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Orange Crispy Tofu Dinner
|$20.00
|Orange Crispy Tofu
|$15.75
Crispy Tofu, garlic, green onions, dry chili, orange sauce
Sticky Rice - Echo Park
1801 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crispy Fried Tofu
|$9.00
Seasoned organic tofu with sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)
Sticky Rice - Highland Park
5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crispy Fried Tofu
|$9.00
Seasoned organic tofu with sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)
RAMEN
Isshin Ramen & Boba
6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles
|Crispy Tofu Ramen
|$14.45
Japanese thick wavy noodle in a rich broth, served with tofu, soft boiled egg, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, shredded mushroom, dried seaweed, sesame and scallions.
|Crispy Tofu
|$6.45
Fried tofu with sweet and chili sauce.