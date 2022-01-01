Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissant sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Breakfast sandwich$10.00
Your choice of Bacon or Sausage, Egg, Cheese, On a Croissant
More about Pacific Kitchen
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$11.50
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Item pic

 

Bites - Westwood

10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 140, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$6.99
Croissant, Eggs & Cheddar Cheese
More about Bites - Westwood
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - West Los Angeles

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Ham Croissant Sandwich$12.99
Scrambled eggs, grilled smoked ham and cheese inside a flaky croissant. Served with golden tater tots.
Breakfast Bacon Croissant Sandwich$12.99
An all American breakfast favorite trio of scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheese inside a deliciously flaky croissant, served with crispy tater tots.
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - West Los Angeles

