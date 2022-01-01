Croissant sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Croissant Breakfast sandwich
|$10.00
Your choice of Bacon or Sausage, Egg, Cheese, On a Croissant
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Croissant Sandwich
|$11.50
Bites - Westwood
10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 140, Los Angeles
|Croissant Sandwich
|$6.99
Croissant, Eggs & Cheddar Cheese
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - West Los Angeles
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Breakfast Ham Croissant Sandwich
|$12.99
Scrambled eggs, grilled smoked ham and cheese inside a flaky croissant. Served with golden tater tots.
|Breakfast Bacon Croissant Sandwich
|$12.99
An all American breakfast favorite trio of scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheese inside a deliciously flaky croissant, served with crispy tater tots.