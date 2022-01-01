Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve croissants

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant$3.95
Classic croissant made with grass fed-cultured butter
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.75
Croissant stuffed with pecan wood smoked ham shoulder and sharp cheddar cheese
Guava & Cream Cheese Croissant$4.50
More about Liberation Coffee House
SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Butter Croissant$4.25
Almond Croissant$5.50
More about Nature's Brew
Intelligentsia Coffee

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugarbloom Plain Croissant$6.00
Sugarbloom Ham & Cheese Croissant$7.00
Sugarbloom Strawberry Almond Croissant$7.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham and Cheese Croissant$3.99
Ham or turkey Croissant$3.99
Croissant Breakfast sandwich$10.00
Your choice of Bacon or Sausage, Egg, Cheese, On a Croissant
More about Pacific Kitchen
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Comoncy - West Hollywood

8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant French Toast$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
More about Comoncy - West Hollywood
Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Buttery & authentic, filled with ham & cheese made in-house *sold refrigerated*
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Made from scratch & filled with solid chocolate *sold refrigerated*
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Homeboy Diner

200 N Spring St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Croissant$2.95
Ingredients: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, water, cane sugar, salt malt syrup, fresh yeast. Filling: Almond paste, cane sugar, margarine, egg whites
More about Homeboy Diner
CUPCAKES • CAKES

Hotcakes Bakes

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Almond Croissant$4.50
More about Hotcakes Bakes
LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Poblano & Oaxaca Cheese Croissant$4.25
Croissant dough folded with roasted poblano and Mexican Oaxaca cheese, topped with Maldon flake salt
Chocolate Almond Croissant$6.00
Spanakopita Croissant$4.50
Our version of a spanakopita, which is a Greek savory pastry filled with spinach, feta cheese, fresh herbs, lemon, garnished with mixed sesame seeds
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Prosciutto Gruyere w/ Greens$12.00
mixed lettuces
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$3.50
Classic Butter Croissant. Available to be warmed.
Chorizo Cheddar Croissant$4.75
Spanish style chorizo & cheddar cheese folded into croissant dough. Available warm.
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Cheddar Croissant$4.75
Spanish style chorizo & cheddar cheese folded into croissant dough. Available warm.
Butter Croissant$3.50
Classic Butter Croissant. Available to be warmed.
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Butter Croissant$4.25
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Chocolate$5.00
More about Bottega Louie
Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant$4.50
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Almond Croissant$8.50
Prosciutto & Gruyere Croissant$8.50
Croissant$6.50
More about Breadblok
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Butter Croissant$4.25
Matcha Croissant$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant/ Danish
More about Bloom Cafe
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Ham And Swiss On A Croissant$8.50
Almond Croissant$4.25
Plain Croissant$3.50
More about 1880 Cafe
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissants$4.50
Tuna Avocado Croissant$12.50
Croissant Sandwich$11.00
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street

8121 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
Matcha Croissant$4.75
Almond Croissant$4.50
More about Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street
SANDWICHES

Cafe Tropical

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butter Croissant$3.50
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
More about Cafe Tropical
Lodge Bread - Culver

11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Options
More about Lodge Bread - Culver
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Croissant Club$11.99
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
JAM CROISSANT$5.50
Mixed berry jam set inside our flaky croissants!
More about Sightglass
ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Croissant Filled$4.75
Light, crisp, flakey, golden brown, buttery and delicious!
Choose from dark chocolate, or almond filled with frangipane and topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar.
Croissant Plain$3.50
Light, crisp, flakey, golden brown, buttery and delicious!
More about ALCOVE
SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sonora Wheat Croissant$4.50
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.25
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Friends & Family
Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Chocolate$4.00
Croissant$4.00
Croissant Almond$5.00
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ham And Swiss Croissant$5.00
Featuring our new hand-lamination!!!
Hand-Laminated Butter Croissant w/ Blood Orange Syrup$5.50
More about SQIRL
Kitchen Mouse The Bakery

111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE ALMOND CROISSANT$5.50
PLAIN CROISSANT$4.00
More about Kitchen Mouse The Bakery

