Croissants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve croissants
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Croissant
|$3.95
Classic croissant made with grass fed-cultured butter
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.75
Croissant stuffed with pecan wood smoked ham shoulder and sharp cheddar cheese
|Guava & Cream Cheese Croissant
|$4.50
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Butter Croissant
|$4.25
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
Intelligentsia Coffee
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sugarbloom Plain Croissant
|$6.00
|Sugarbloom Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$7.00
|Sugarbloom Strawberry Almond Croissant
|$7.50
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$3.99
|Ham or turkey Croissant
|$3.99
|Croissant Breakfast sandwich
|$10.00
Your choice of Bacon or Sausage, Egg, Cheese, On a Croissant
Comoncy - West Hollywood
8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant French Toast
|$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
Buttery & authentic, filled with ham & cheese made in-house *sold refrigerated*
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Made from scratch & filled with solid chocolate *sold refrigerated*
Homeboy Diner
200 N Spring St, Los Angeles
|Almond Croissant
|$2.95
Ingredients: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, water, cane sugar, salt malt syrup, fresh yeast. Filling: Almond paste, cane sugar, margarine, egg whites
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Roasted Poblano & Oaxaca Cheese Croissant
|$4.25
Croissant dough folded with roasted poblano and Mexican Oaxaca cheese, topped with Maldon flake salt
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$6.00
|Spanakopita Croissant
|$4.50
Our version of a spanakopita, which is a Greek savory pastry filled with spinach, feta cheese, fresh herbs, lemon, garnished with mixed sesame seeds
Zinqué (zin-kae)
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Croissant Prosciutto Gruyere w/ Greens
|$12.00
mixed lettuces
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Butter Croissant
|$3.50
Classic Butter Croissant. Available to be warmed.
|Chorizo Cheddar Croissant
|$4.75
Spanish style chorizo & cheddar cheese folded into croissant dough. Available warm.
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Chorizo Cheddar Croissant
|$4.75
Spanish style chorizo & cheddar cheese folded into croissant dough. Available warm.
|Butter Croissant
|$3.50
Classic Butter Croissant. Available to be warmed.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
|Butter Croissant
|$4.25
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Croissant
|$4.50
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Breadblok
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles
|Almond Croissant
|$8.50
|Prosciutto & Gruyere Croissant
|$8.50
|Croissant
|$6.50
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
|Butter Croissant
|$4.25
|Matcha Croissant
|$4.75
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Croissant/ Danish
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Ham And Swiss On A Croissant
|$8.50
|Almond Croissant
|$4.25
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Croissants
|$4.50
|Tuna Avocado Croissant
|$12.50
|Croissant Sandwich
|$11.00
Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street
8121 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
|Matcha Croissant
|$4.75
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Butter Croissant
|$3.50
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.75
Lodge Bread - Culver
11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Croissant Options
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Turkey Croissant Club
|$11.99
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|JAM CROISSANT
|$5.50
Mixed berry jam set inside our flaky croissants!
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Croissant Filled
|$4.75
Light, crisp, flakey, golden brown, buttery and delicious!
Choose from dark chocolate, or almond filled with frangipane and topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar.
|Croissant Plain
|$3.50
Light, crisp, flakey, golden brown, buttery and delicious!
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Sonora Wheat Croissant
|$4.50
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.25
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Croissant Chocolate
|$4.00
|Croissant
|$4.00
|Croissant Almond
|$5.00
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Ham And Swiss Croissant
|$5.00
Featuring our new hand-lamination!!!
|Hand-Laminated Butter Croissant w/ Blood Orange Syrup
|$5.50
