Crunch salad in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve crunch salad

Item pic

 

Greenleaf - Century City

1888 Century Park East, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Broccolini Crunch Salad$6.00
chopped broccolini, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds & red onions
More about Greenleaf - Century City
Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 017 - West Los Angeles

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Luncheon Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad$10.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood
smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend
of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with
crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad$13.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood
smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend
of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with
crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 017 - West Los Angeles

Map

Map

