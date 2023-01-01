Crunch salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve crunch salad
More about Greenleaf - Century City
Greenleaf - Century City
1888 Century Park East, Los Angeles
|Broccolini Crunch Salad
|$6.00
chopped broccolini, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds & red onions
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 017 - West Los Angeles
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 017 - West Los Angeles
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Luncheon Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad
|$10.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood
smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend
of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with
crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)
|Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad
|$13.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood
smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend
of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with
crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)