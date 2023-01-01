Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Liberation Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$10.50
More about Liberation Coffee House
Item pic

 

St. Anne's Cafeteria

155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$4.25
Oven roasted Pork, Sliced Ham, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, in a pan toasted Ciabatta.
More about St. Anne's Cafeteria
Cuban Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Cafe Tropical

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cubano Sandwich$16.00
Our Famous Cubano Sandwich - Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, & Mustard.
More about Cafe Tropical
Item pic

 

République

624 South La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Sandwich$21.00
rotisserie pork, house-cured ham, gruyère, garlic mojo, dijon mustard, pickles
More about République

