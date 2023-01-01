Cuban sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
More about Liberation Coffee House
SANDWICHES
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Cuban Sandwich
|$10.50
More about St. Anne's Cafeteria
St. Anne's Cafeteria
155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Cuban Sandwich
|$4.25
Oven roasted Pork, Sliced Ham, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, in a pan toasted Ciabatta.
More about Cafe Tropical
SANDWICHES
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cubano Sandwich
|$16.00
Our Famous Cubano Sandwich - Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, & Mustard.