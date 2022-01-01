Cupcakes in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve cupcakes

Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
12 pack Gf chocolate cupcake w: sprinkles$45.00
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.

9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED VELVET CUPCAKE$3.75
HENNESSY AND COKE CUPCAKE$5.00
PEACH COBBLER CUPCAKE$3.75
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Hotcakes Bakes

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1 Mini Cupcake$2.25
4 Mini Cupcakes$9.00
6 Mini Cupcakes$13.50
More about Hotcakes Bakes
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Graduation Cupcake Dozen Box$63.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 26TH. One dozen cupcakes - assorted chocolate, vanilla & red velvet, inscribed for the 2022 grad! Add your preferred inscription and sprinkle color to the special instructions box
Easter 12 Box Cupcake Assortment$51.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 4/11 - 4/17 -- Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
4 Box Flourless Cupcakes$19.00
Rich flourless chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Kitchen Mouse image

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mothers Day Cupcake$5.50
More about Kitchen Mouse
8 Box Cupcake Assortment image

 

SusieCakes

888 S Hope St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cupcake - assorted flavors$4.50
Choose from our vast assortment of flavors and toppings, miniatures of our popular bundt cakes. Selection varies.
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Easter 12 Box Cupcake Assortment$51.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 4/11 - 4/17 -- Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
4 Box Flourless Cupcakes$19.00
Rich flourless chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Kitchen Mouse The Bakery

111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VANILLA CUPCAKE$5.50
More about Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PEACH COBBLER CUPCAKE$3.75
RED VELVET CUPCAKE$3.75
VANILLA BUTTERCREAM CUPCAKE$3.75
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

