Cupcakes in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cupcakes
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|12 pack Gf chocolate cupcake w: sprinkles
|$45.00
Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
|RED VELVET CUPCAKE
|$3.75
|HENNESSY AND COKE CUPCAKE
|$5.00
|PEACH COBBLER CUPCAKE
|$3.75
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|1 Mini Cupcake
|$2.25
|4 Mini Cupcakes
|$9.00
|6 Mini Cupcakes
|$13.50
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Graduation Cupcake Dozen Box
|$63.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 26TH. One dozen cupcakes - assorted chocolate, vanilla & red velvet, inscribed for the 2022 grad! Add your preferred inscription and sprinkle color to the special instructions box
|Easter 12 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$51.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 4/11 - 4/17 -- Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|4 Box Flourless Cupcakes
|$19.00
Rich flourless chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream frosting.
SusieCakes
888 S Hope St., Los Angeles
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Cupcake - assorted flavors
|$4.50
Choose from our vast assortment of flavors and toppings, miniatures of our popular bundt cakes. Selection varies.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Easter 12 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$51.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 4/11 - 4/17 -- Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|4 Box Flourless Cupcakes
|$19.00
Rich flourless chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream frosting.
Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles
|VANILLA CUPCAKE
|$5.50