Curry in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve curry
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Vegetable Curry
|$18.00
Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|CURRY BOWL
|$13.00
Japanese style curry sauce over rice
Intelligentsia Coffee
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sugarbloom Chickpea Curry Puff (V)
|$5.00
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Green Curry
|$14.00
Eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, and kaffir lime leaves
|Lunch Green Curry
|$13.00
Eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, and kaffir lime leaves. Served with a small salad, jasmine rice, and a Thai egg roll.
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
A delicious yellow curry with potato and carrot
NOODLES
Holy Basil
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles
|Kang Kew Waan Kai ( Green Curry )
|$16.00
Jidori Chicken, house-made curry paste, coconut milk, Thai eggplant, Winter Melon, Thai sweet basil, bird's eye chili, served with rice.
Zinqué (zin-kae)
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Broccoli, Spinach, Green Curry Soup
|$11.00
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Dynasty Curry Chicken
|$17.00
Sliced Chicken Sauteed w/ Zucchini, Red Bell Peppers in a Curry Sauce.
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
301 Ord Street, Los Angeles
|咖哩魚蛋 Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls
|$7.50
Rike
228 East 1st Street, Los Angeles
|Curry Shrimp Tempura
|$4.00
Breaded crispy fried shrimp with flavorful rice on top makes a delicious dish.
Curry flavored sauce is popular from children to adults.
Rice, Shrimp, White Sesame Seeds, Curry Sauce
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Curry Chicken Puff (2)
|$5.75
2 pcs.
KEN'S RAMEN
775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles
|Curry Miso Ramen
|$19.00
Ken’s 30-hour Jidori Chicken Paitan broth infused with our house blended curry powder paired with medium hand-massaged yellow noods.
Allergens: Spices, chili, sesame, garlic, onion
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, and Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, Corn
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Curry Rice
|$9.00
With tomato rakkyo salsa,
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
|Buffalo Chicken Curry Rice
|$14.00
|Fish Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
Panko breaded white fish, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives. *Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish. *nut-free
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
At Home Kitchen
575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
|Curry Bento
|$13.25
choice of crispy chicken, grilled chicken, or chicken katsu, white rice
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Pineapple Curry
|$15.00
Red curry, pineapple, bell pepper, basil, cherry tomato.
|Roti Curry
Flat bread, yellow curry dipping sauce.
|Green Curry Spaghetti
|$16.00
Angel hair pasta, green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño.
Salt’s Cure
1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Curry Crusted Salmon
|$26.00
|Curry Salmon
|$14.00
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Thai Curry Chicken (GF)
|$14.50
Sliced chicken, potato, onion, coconut milk, yellow curry. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
|Pineapple Curry Fried Rice (GF)
|$11.50
Vegetarian. Yellow curry, pineapple, cashew, egg, onion, scallion, peas and carrots.
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Broccoli, Spinach, Green Curry Soup
|$11.00
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|VEGETARIAN CURRY
|$17.75
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Chicken Curry Bowl
|$12.00
White meat chicken served with potatoes and carrots, japanese curry paste, steamed vegetables, and steamed rice.
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$17.00
Chicken Katsu Sliced with Impossible Meat Curry Sauce & Steamed Rice, Benishoga
|Curry Tofu (V) (GF)
|$14.25
Vegan Japanese curry simmered with seasonal vegetables, served over rice with tofu and Japanese pickles (fukujinzuke).
Add Chicken Katsu $7.
|Curry Tofu Bento (V) (GF)
|$19.75
Seasonal vegetables simmered in vegan Japanese curry, served over rice with tofu and Japanese pickles (fukujinzuke). Bento includes sesame green beans, house pickles, miso soup, green salad and pickled napa cabbage.
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Soft Shell Crab Curry
|$18.00
Crispy soft shell crab, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery.
|Pineapple Curry
|$16.00
An exotic mixture of curry, pineapple, bell peppers, basil, and cherry tomatoes.
|Curry Fried Wontons
|$10.00
Crispy curry-spiced wontons stuffed with shredded chicken and potatoes. Served with a sweet and sour sauce.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Curry Chicken
|$20.50
Chicken Breast, Yellow Curry, Coconut Milk, Potatoes, Carrots,
Celery, Lemongrass, Onions, garlic, scallion
524 Thai Eatery
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Mussaman Curry (Chicken, Beef)
|$13.00
|Panang Curry (Chicken or Beef)
|$13.00
|Panang Curry
|$9.75
Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
358 W 38th St., Los Angeles
|Curry Rice (Shrimp Tempura)
|$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with two pieces of shrimp tempura. Contains dairy.
|Curry Rice (Plain)
|$7.95
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Contains dairy.
|Curry Rice (Chicken Karaage)
|$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with fried chicken. Contains dairy.
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Pork Curry
|$18.00
Japanese Sweet Curry with Pork and a side of vegetables.
|Chicken Curry
|$17.00
Japanese Sweet Curry with Chicken and a side of vegetables.
Pimai It's Thai
5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE, LOS ANGELES
|Mussaman Curry
|$12.00
Thai-muslim style curry using dried spices for seasoning, served with onions, potatoes & peanut. Rice not included
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (25 pieces)
|$62.00
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. (25 pieces)
|Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (3 pieces)
|$7.50
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. For curry chicken lovers, here's your crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. 3 pieces.
|Curry Fish Balls on a Stick
|$8.00
咖哩魷魚,蛋. Curry fish balls on a stick. No, these are not round fish fertility organs, but fished grounded into a ball.
CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|DX Curry
|$14.50
Our own curry blend of spices, this deluxe set comes with Fried Shrimp, Chicken Karaage and Takoyaki.
|SSG Curry Rice
|$7.25
Japanese style curry with our blend of spices.
|Fried Shrimp Curry Rice
|$11.75
Our own curry blend of spices, comes with Fried Shrimp.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Veggie Curry Plate
|$10.00
Vegan. Japanese curry and rice with steamed vegetable topping.
|Karaage Cheese Curry Udon
|$14.50
NEW! Karaage chicken & cheese topping over Japanese homemade curry soup & udon noodles. *Torched cheese requested for Dine-Ins ONLY*
|Niku Niku Curry Udon
|$18.00
NEW. All protein in one bowl of udon noodles with homemade Japanese Curry. Comes with 3-4 Slices of Chicken Chashu, 2 slices of Pork Chashu, and a serving of marinated sweet Niku (beef).
