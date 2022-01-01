Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Curry$18.00
Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
More about Kombu Sushi
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace image

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CURRY BOWL$13.00
Japanese style curry sauce over rice
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugarbloom Chickpea Curry Puff (V)$5.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Green Curry image

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Curry$14.00
Eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, and kaffir lime leaves
Lunch Green Curry$13.00
Eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, and kaffir lime leaves. Served with a small salad, jasmine rice, and a Thai egg roll.
Yellow Curry$14.00
A delicious yellow curry with potato and carrot
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Kang Kew Waan Kai ( Green Curry ) image

NOODLES

Holy Basil

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kang Kew Waan Kai ( Green Curry )$16.00
Jidori Chicken, house-made curry paste, coconut milk, Thai eggplant, Winter Melon, Thai sweet basil, bird's eye chili, served with rice.
More about Holy Basil
Broccoli, Spinach, Green Curry Soup image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Broccoli, Spinach, Green Curry Soup$11.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Dynasty Curry Chicken$17.00
Sliced Chicken Sauteed w/ Zucchini, Red Bell Peppers in a Curry Sauce.
More about Chi Dynasty
Item pic

 

Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
咖哩魚蛋 Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls$7.50
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Curry Shrimp Tempura image

 

Rike

228 East 1st Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Shrimp Tempura$4.00
Breaded crispy fried shrimp with flavorful rice on top makes a delicious dish.
Curry flavored sauce is popular from children to adults.
Rice, Shrimp, White Sesame Seeds, Curry Sauce
More about Rike
Consumer pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Puff (2)$5.75
2 pcs.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
Item pic

 

KEN'S RAMEN

775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Miso Ramen$19.00
Ken’s 30-hour Jidori Chicken Paitan broth infused with our house blended curry powder paired with medium hand-massaged yellow noods.
Allergens: Spices, chili, sesame, garlic, onion
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, and Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, Corn
More about KEN'S RAMEN
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Rice$9.00
With tomato rakkyo salsa,
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
Buffalo Chicken Curry Rice$14.00
Fish Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Panko breaded white fish, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives. *Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish. *nut-free
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
More about Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
Item pic

 

At Home Kitchen

575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Bento$13.25
choice of crispy chicken, grilled chicken, or chicken katsu, white rice
More about At Home Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Curry$15.00
Red curry, pineapple, bell pepper, basil, cherry tomato.
Roti Curry
Flat bread, yellow curry dipping sauce.
Green Curry Spaghetti$16.00
Angel hair pasta, green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Crusted Salmon$26.00
Curry Salmon$14.00
More about Salt’s Cure
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Curry Chicken (GF)$14.50
Sliced chicken, potato, onion, coconut milk, yellow curry. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
Pineapple Curry Fried Rice (GF)$11.50
Vegetarian. Yellow curry, pineapple, cashew, egg, onion, scallion, peas and carrots.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Broccoli, Spinach, Green Curry Soup image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Broccoli, Spinach, Green Curry Soup$11.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETARIAN CURRY$17.75
More about Bloom Cafe
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Bowl$12.00
White meat chicken served with potatoes and carrots, japanese curry paste, steamed vegetables, and steamed rice.
More about 1880 Cafe
Item pic

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$17.00
Chicken Katsu Sliced with Impossible Meat Curry Sauce & Steamed Rice, Benishoga
Curry Tofu (V) (GF)$14.25
Vegan Japanese curry simmered with seasonal vegetables, served over rice with tofu and Japanese pickles (fukujinzuke).
Add Chicken Katsu $7.
Curry Tofu Bento (V) (GF)$19.75
Seasonal vegetables simmered in vegan Japanese curry, served over rice with tofu and Japanese pickles (fukujinzuke). Bento includes sesame green beans, house pickles, miso soup, green salad and pickled napa cabbage.
More about Yojimbo
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Curry$18.00
Crispy soft shell crab, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery.
Pineapple Curry$16.00
An exotic mixture of curry, pineapple, bell peppers, basil, and cherry tomatoes.
Curry Fried Wontons$10.00
Crispy curry-spiced wontons stuffed with shredded chicken and potatoes. Served with a sweet and sour sauce.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken$20.50
Chicken Breast, Yellow Curry, Coconut Milk, Potatoes, Carrots,
Celery, Lemongrass, Onions, garlic, scallion
More about Wokcano
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussaman Curry (Chicken, Beef)$13.00
Panang Curry (Chicken or Beef)$13.00
Panang Curry$9.75
Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express

358 W 38th St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Rice (Shrimp Tempura)$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with two pieces of shrimp tempura. Contains dairy.
Curry Rice (Plain)$7.95
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Contains dairy.
Curry Rice (Chicken Karaage)$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with fried chicken. Contains dairy.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Curry$18.00
Japanese Sweet Curry with Pork and a side of vegetables.
Chicken Curry$17.00
Japanese Sweet Curry with Chicken and a side of vegetables.
More about Shin
Pimai It's Thai image

 

Pimai It's Thai

5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussaman Curry$12.00
Thai-muslim style curry using dried spices for seasoning, served with onions, potatoes & peanut. Rice not included
More about Pimai It's Thai
Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling image

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (25 pieces)$62.00
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. (25 pieces)
Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (3 pieces)$7.50
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. For curry chicken lovers, here's your crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. 3 pieces.
Curry Fish Balls on a Stick$8.00
咖哩魷魚,蛋. Curry fish balls on a stick. No, these are not round fish fertility organs, but fished grounded into a ball.
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Item pic

CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
DX Curry$14.50
Our own curry blend of spices, this deluxe set comes with Fried Shrimp, Chicken Karaage and Takoyaki.
SSG Curry Rice$7.25
Japanese style curry with our blend of spices.
Fried Shrimp Curry Rice$11.75
Our own curry blend of spices, comes with Fried Shrimp.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Curry Plate$10.00
Vegan. Japanese curry and rice with steamed vegetable topping.
Karaage Cheese Curry Udon$14.50
NEW! Karaage chicken & cheese topping over Japanese homemade curry soup & udon noodles. *Torched cheese requested for Dine-Ins ONLY*
Niku Niku Curry Udon$18.00
NEW. All protein in one bowl of udon noodles with homemade Japanese Curry. Comes with 3-4 Slices of Chicken Chashu, 2 slices of Pork Chashu, and a serving of marinated sweet Niku (beef).
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Curry$18.00
Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
More about Kombu Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Tarts

Eggplant Parm

Steamed Broccoli

Sesame Tofu

Tamales

Turkey Clubs

Edamame

Spicy Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston