Custard in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve custard
More about Yi Fang - Sawtelle
Yi Fang - Sawtelle
2010 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Custard Flavor - 5 pcs
|$6.99
Note: These may take a longer than usual waiting time due to limited capacity. Please inquire waiting time before ordering if you are in a rush.
Try our new Yifang Tea Cup shaped crispy egg cakes! They taste just as good as they look. 5 pc included in each order.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Pineapple Polo Custard Bao (2)
|$5.65
2 pcs. Baked sweetbread with egg custard and pineapple bits.
|Steamed Egg Custard Bao (3)
|$5.65
3 pcs.
|Baked Egg Custard Tart (3)
|$5.65
3 pcs.
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|FLAN CON CARAMELO (caramel custard)
|$5.50
Mexican style flan, made and served in a glass jar. Contains dairy
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Custard
|$16.99
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
|Custard
|$16.99
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
More about Noble Tea
Noble Tea
11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles
|Custard Taiyaki
|$3.50
Japanese fish-shaped cake with rich custard fillings
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Egg Custard Tart
|$6.50
蛋撻 Classic Dim Sum dessert made with an egg custard baked in a flaky puff pastry (Not the less tasty pie crust style). This is the better style. 2 pieces per order
More about Oui Melrose
SANDWICHES
Oui Melrose
6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Creme Brûlée Vanilla Bean Custard Filled
|$4.99
More about Philippe the Original
Philippe the Original
1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Custard
|$3.50
Egg custard dusted with nutmeg.
More about Spartina
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Spartina
7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Custard Doughnut
|$3.50