Custard in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve custard

Custard Flavor- 5 pcs image

 

Yi Fang - Sawtelle

2010 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1020 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Custard Flavor - 5 pcs$6.99
Note: These may take a longer than usual waiting time due to limited capacity. Please inquire waiting time before ordering if you are in a rush.
Try our new Yifang Tea Cup shaped crispy egg cakes! They taste just as good as they look. 5 pc included in each order.
More about Yi Fang - Sawtelle
Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Polo Custard Bao (2)$5.65
2 pcs. Baked sweetbread with egg custard and pineapple bits.
Steamed Egg Custard Bao (3)$5.65
3 pcs.
Baked Egg Custard Tart (3)$5.65
3 pcs.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
Guelaguetza Restaurant image

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FLAN CON CARAMELO (caramel custard)$5.50
Mexican style flan, made and served in a glass jar. Contains dairy
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Custard$16.99
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Custard$16.99
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Item pic

 

Noble Tea

11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (3119 reviews)
Takeout
Custard Taiyaki$3.50
Japanese fish-shaped cake with rich custard fillings
More about Noble Tea
03e1f9ea-f14b-4faf-8a5b-f8db8d4ccb16 image

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Custard Tart$6.50
蛋撻 Classic Dim Sum dessert made with an egg custard baked in a flaky puff pastry (Not the less tasty pie crust style). This is the better style. 2 pieces per order
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Oui Melrose

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Creme Brûlée Vanilla Bean Custard Filled$4.99
More about Oui Melrose
Item pic

 

Philippe the Original

1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Custard$3.50
Egg custard dusted with nutmeg.
More about Philippe the Original
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Custard Doughnut$3.50
More about Spartina
Item pic

 

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portuguese Custard Egg Tart$2.00
Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.
6'' Strawberry Custard$36.00
6in Strawberry Custard Cake$25.00
More about Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

