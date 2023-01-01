Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dosa in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve dosa

Item pic

 

Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood

10916 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
22. Tulsi Special Masala Dosa$12.00
Rice Crepe Smothered in Cheese, Onions & Tomatoes Filled w/ Potato Onion Masala Stuffing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Gluten Free)
26. Gunpowder Masala Dosa$11.00
Rice crepe w/potato onion masala stuffing and sprinkled w/a powdered blend of spices and lentils - Served w/ sambar, coconut chutney, and tomato chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
23. Masala Dosa$10.00
Rice Crepe Filled w/ Potato Onion Masala Stuffing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
More about Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood
Restaurant banner

 

Pijja Palace - 2711 Sunset Boulevard

2711 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dosa Onion Rings$9.00
More about Pijja Palace - 2711 Sunset Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon Sandwiches

Pudding

Chocolate Brownies

Turkey Wraps

Italian Sandwiches

Chili Dogs

Arugula Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston