Dumplings in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve dumplings

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
3 Boild Pork Dumpling$9.50
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
77a8cde9-08fd-4705-9d9d-f82261c1dfbc image

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Dumplings$9.00
Minced chicken and vegetables dumplings, topped with green onions, garlic serve with house special sauce
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Dumplings (6)$9.00
Pork Dumplings (6)$9.00
Dumpling Sauce (1)
More about Chi Dynasty
Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Dumpling (4)$5.65
4 pcs. Steamed. Bamboo shoots, baby corn, mushroom, carrots, cilantro
Shrimp & Chives Dumpling (3)$6.00
3 pcs.
Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (4)$5.85
4 pcs.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
Item pic

 

At Home Kitchen

575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan-Fried Dumplings (Gyoza)
pork, chicken, cabbage, chive, garlic, ginger
More about At Home Kitchen
Fried Dumplings image

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Dumplings$7.00
pork, cabbage, chives, sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce
More about Little Fatty
a.o.c. brentwood image

FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
green quinoa dumplings$19.00
tomato, sumac yogurt & snap peas
More about a.o.c. brentwood
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (6)$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
Steamed Chicken Dumplings$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Thai Steamed Dumplings image

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Steamed Dumplings$9.00
Minced chicken and vegetable dumplings served with a homemade ponzu sauce.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Dumplings$13.00
Vegetable Dumpling (apps)$13.00
Chicken Dumplings$13.00
More about Wokcano
Gyoza (dumpling) image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Orochon Ramen

123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.6 (3359 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza (dumpling)$5.95
More about Orochon Ramen
Pimai It's Thai image

 

Pimai It's Thai

5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Dumplings (8)$10.00
Steamed dumplings filled with your choice of protein, chicken, pork or veggies; served with hommade dipping sauce
More about Pimai It's Thai
Ha Gow - Shrimp Crystal Dumpling image

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ha Gow - Shrimp Crystal Dumpling (3 pieces)$7.50
虾饺 - Crystal Shrimp Dumpling. The most classic cantonese dim sum. High quality shrimp hand wrapped with exquisite detail in a delicate and thin wheat starch that becomes translucent when steamed. 3 Pieces.
Black Malat Chili Oil Pork Soup Dumpling made with Squid ink & charcoal - Xiao Long Bao$13.00
麻辣 肉小龍包 6 pieces.
Juicy Pork Dumpling made with Malat
(prickly ash peppercorn) Squid Ink and Charcoal. What's better than a pork soup dumpling? When you add in 麻辣 (Mala or Malat) flavor.
Remember - don't put it in your mouth at once. Put it on the soup spoon, break it. Then slurp that soup slowly...
Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (25 pieces)$62.00
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. (25 pieces)
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Skinny Dave's image

 

Skinny Dave's

6208 w 87th st, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fly By Jing Dumplings$20.00
More about Skinny Dave's
Item pic

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
6 pc Vegetable Dumplings$4.45
Served with our Sweet Chili Sauce.
Small Pan Vegetable Dumplings$40.25
50 pieces
Family Style Vegetable Dumplings 20pcs$16.19
More about Feast From the East
Item pic

 

Rono Dumplings

661 E 62nd St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dumplings of 12 | (Choose 2 flavors)$18.00
Choose a combination of 2 flavors, with 6 each.
Dumpling Sampler (6)$10.00
For dumplings lovers wanting to give it all a try...
More about Rono Dumplings
Restaurant banner

 

Ruam Mitr

7168 Melrose ave, Los angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
DUMPLINGS [STEAMED | GRILLED]$9.00
Stuff with mixed vegetables served with spicy soy vinaigrette sauce
More about Ruam Mitr

