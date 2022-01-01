Dumplings in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve dumplings
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|3 Boild Pork Dumpling
|$9.50
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Thai Dumplings
|$9.00
Minced chicken and vegetables dumplings, topped with green onions, garlic serve with house special sauce
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Vegetable Dumplings (6)
|$9.00
|Pork Dumplings (6)
|$9.00
|Dumpling Sauce (1)
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Veggie Dumpling (4)
|$5.65
4 pcs. Steamed. Bamboo shoots, baby corn, mushroom, carrots, cilantro
|Shrimp & Chives Dumpling (3)
|$6.00
3 pcs.
|Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (4)
|$5.85
4 pcs.
At Home Kitchen
575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
|Pan-Fried Dumplings (Gyoza)
pork, chicken, cabbage, chive, garlic, ginger
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fried Dumplings
|$7.00
pork, cabbage, chives, sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce
FRENCH FRIES
a.o.c. brentwood
11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|green quinoa dumplings
|$19.00
tomato, sumac yogurt & snap peas
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings
|$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
|Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (6)
|$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
|Steamed Chicken Dumplings
|$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Thai Steamed Dumplings
|$9.00
Minced chicken and vegetable dumplings served with a homemade ponzu sauce.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pork Dumplings
|$13.00
|Vegetable Dumpling (apps)
|$13.00
|Chicken Dumplings
|$13.00
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Orochon Ramen
123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, Los Angeles
|Gyoza (dumpling)
|$5.95
Pimai It's Thai
5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE, LOS ANGELES
|Steamed Dumplings (8)
|$10.00
Steamed dumplings filled with your choice of protein, chicken, pork or veggies; served with hommade dipping sauce
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Ha Gow - Shrimp Crystal Dumpling (3 pieces)
|$7.50
虾饺 - Crystal Shrimp Dumpling. The most classic cantonese dim sum. High quality shrimp hand wrapped with exquisite detail in a delicate and thin wheat starch that becomes translucent when steamed. 3 Pieces.
|Black Malat Chili Oil Pork Soup Dumpling made with Squid ink & charcoal - Xiao Long Bao
|$13.00
麻辣 肉小龍包 6 pieces.
Juicy Pork Dumpling made with Malat
(prickly ash peppercorn) Squid Ink and Charcoal. What's better than a pork soup dumpling? When you add in 麻辣 (Mala or Malat) flavor.
Remember - don't put it in your mouth at once. Put it on the soup spoon, break it. Then slurp that soup slowly...
|Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (25 pieces)
|$62.00
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. (25 pieces)
Feast From the East
1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|6 pc Vegetable Dumplings
|$4.45
Served with our Sweet Chili Sauce.
|Small Pan Vegetable Dumplings
|$40.25
50 pieces
|Family Style Vegetable Dumplings 20pcs
|$16.19
Rono Dumplings
661 E 62nd St, Los Angeles
|Dumplings of 12 | (Choose 2 flavors)
|$18.00
Choose a combination of 2 flavors, with 6 each.
|Dumpling Sampler (6)
|$10.00
For dumplings lovers wanting to give it all a try...