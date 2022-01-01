Dumplings in Los Angeles

麻辣 肉小龍包 6 pieces.

Juicy Pork Dumpling made with Malat

(prickly ash peppercorn) Squid Ink and Charcoal. What's better than a pork soup dumpling? When you add in 麻辣 (Mala or Malat) flavor.

Remember - don't put it in your mouth at once. Put it on the soup spoon, break it. Then slurp that soup slowly...

