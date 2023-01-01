Egg custard in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve egg custard
ixlb DimSum Eats
10905 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles
|Steamed Egg Custard Bao (3) 奶黄包
|$5.95
3 pcs.
ixlb DimSum Eats
5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Steamed Egg Custard Bao (3)
|$5.95
3 pcs.
|Baked Egg Custard Tart (3)
|$5.95
3 pcs.
Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle - SW
2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Portuguese Custard Egg Tart
|$3.20
Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Egg Custard Tart
|$6.00
蛋撻 Classic Dim Sum dessert made with an egg custard baked in a flaky puff pastry (Not the less tasty pie crust style). This is the better style. 2 pieces per order