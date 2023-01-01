Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg custard in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve egg custard

Item pic

 

ixlb DimSum Eats

10905 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Egg Custard Bao (3) 奶黄包$5.95
3 pcs.
More about ixlb DimSum Eats
Item pic

 

ixlb DimSum Eats

5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Egg Custard Bao (3)$5.95
3 pcs.
Baked Egg Custard Tart (3)$5.95
3 pcs.
More about ixlb DimSum Eats
Item pic

 

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle - SW

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portuguese Custard Egg Tart$3.20
Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.
More about Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle - SW
03e1f9ea-f14b-4faf-8a5b-f8db8d4ccb16 image

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Custard Tart$6.00
蛋撻 Classic Dim Sum dessert made with an egg custard baked in a flaky puff pastry (Not the less tasty pie crust style). This is the better style. 2 pieces per order
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.

