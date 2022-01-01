Egg fried rice in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve egg fried rice
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|36 Egg Fried Rice
|$10.00
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Small Egg Scallion Fried Rice (GF)
|$6.00
Stir-fried with eggs and scallions (no soy sauce)
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Egg Fried Rice
|$15.50
egg, peas, carrot, green onion