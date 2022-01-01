Egg rolls in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve egg rolls
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown
3465 West 6th Street, Los Angeles
|Egg Roll $1.50
|$1.50
NOODLES
Holy Basil
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles
|Handmade Mama's Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Hand rolled crispy egg rolls stuffed with glass noodle, carrot, wooden ear mushroom, ground pork shoulder.
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Vegetable Egg Rolls (4)
|$9.00
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Egg Rolls
|$6.00
cabbage, onions, carrots - contains peanuts, cannot be removed
Vegan
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)
|$3.50
Vegan. Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr.
6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|VEGGIE EGG ROLLS
|$4.99
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Thai Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Crispy-fried & stuffed with cabbage, and carrots, served with a sweet & sour sauce.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|MED Egg Rolls (35pcs)
|$55.00
|Egg Rolls (2)
|$7.00
Vegetable Egg Roll
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Eggroll Kale & Tofu (2 egg rolls)
|$10.00
Egg roll filled with kale, tofu, cabbage & carrots. 2 rolls, cut
LA Wings And LA Steaks
944 Francisco St, Los Angeles
|Steak Egg Roll
Fresh made Egg Rolls, filled with Seasoned and marinated sliced tender Steak, Sautéed Onions, American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz
Your choice of a dipping sauce: Sweet Chili or Honey Mustard.
|Chicken Egg Roll
Fresh made Egg Rolls, filled with Seasoned and marinated diced Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions, American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz
Your choice of a dipping sauce: Sweet Chili or Honey Mustard.
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegi Egg Rolls
|$8.99
6pc mini vegetable egg rolls, served with our orange sauce
Pho Café
2841 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cha Gio Chay – Vegetarian Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Vegetarian egg rolls with tofu, mushrooms, mung beans, vermicelli rice noodles and fresh herbs.
|Cha Gio – Crispy Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Crispy fried egg rolls with ground free-range chicken, shrimp, mushroom, and side of fresh herbs.