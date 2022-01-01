Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve egg rolls

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Egg Rolls$9.00
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown image

 

Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown

3465 West 6th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Roll $1.50$1.50
More about Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown
Item pic

NOODLES

Holy Basil

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Handmade Mama's Egg Rolls$6.00
Hand rolled crispy egg rolls stuffed with glass noodle, carrot, wooden ear mushroom, ground pork shoulder.
More about Holy Basil
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Egg Rolls (4)$9.00
More about Chi Dynasty
Egg Rolls image

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Rolls$6.00
cabbage, onions, carrots - contains peanuts, cannot be removed
Vegan
More about Little Fatty
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2) image

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)$3.50
Vegan. Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Noodle World Jr. image

PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (500 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE EGG ROLLS$4.99
More about Noodle World Jr.
Thai Egg Rolls image

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Egg Rolls$9.00
Crispy-fried & stuffed with cabbage, and carrots, served with a sweet & sour sauce.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MED Egg Rolls (35pcs)$55.00
Egg Rolls (2)$7.00
Vegetable Egg Roll
More about Wokcano
Item pic

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggroll Kale & Tofu (2 egg rolls)$10.00
Egg roll filled with kale, tofu, cabbage & carrots. 2 rolls, cut
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
LA Wings And LA Steaks image

 

LA Wings And LA Steaks

944 Francisco St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Egg Roll
Fresh made Egg Rolls, filled with Seasoned and marinated sliced tender Steak, Sautéed Onions, American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz
Your choice of a dipping sauce: Sweet Chili or Honey Mustard.
Chicken Egg Roll
Fresh made Egg Rolls, filled with Seasoned and marinated diced Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions, American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz
Your choice of a dipping sauce: Sweet Chili or Honey Mustard.
More about LA Wings And LA Steaks
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegi Egg Rolls$8.99
6pc mini vegetable egg rolls, served with our orange sauce
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Item pic

 

Pho Café

2841 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cha Gio Chay – Vegetarian Egg Rolls$9.00
Vegetarian egg rolls with tofu, mushrooms, mung beans, vermicelli rice noodles and fresh herbs.
Cha Gio – Crispy Egg Rolls$9.00
Crispy fried egg rolls with ground free-range chicken, shrimp, mushroom, and side of fresh herbs.
More about Pho Café

