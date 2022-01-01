Egg sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Southwestern Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
Two fried eggs, carne asada, roasted green bell pepper, fresh tomato, and a chipotle aioli served on your favorite bread.
|Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Tofu Egg, Chickpea, lettuce, Tomato
Bé Ù
557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Bánh Mì Ốp La (Vegetarian) Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
2 Fried Sunny Side Up DarkYolk Eggs with aioli, vegan patê, pickled jeju radish & carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños, & cilantro *Contains Nuts
A&T Burgers #1
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Ribeye Steak & Eggs Sandwich
|$13.49
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Egg Salad Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
a.o.c. brentwood
11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|scrambled egg focaccia sandwich
|$17.00
hook's cheddar, hill's bacon & chive créme fraïche
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|EGG SANDWICH
|$11.00
cheddar cheese, tomato, arugula and avocado.
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$6.75
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.75
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$6.75
Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street
8121 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
A.O.C
8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|scrambled egg focaccia sandwich
|$17.00
hooks cheddar, bacon & chive creme fraiche
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
egg salad, butter lettuce, tomato, tabasco, dijon, whole wheat bread
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Scrambled Egg Sandwich
|$12.95
Soft scrambled happy eggs, apple-smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, pepper Jack, organic tomato, live butter lettuce, and aioli on a warm brioche bun.
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Egg Sandwich w/ choice of side
|$11.50
egg, cheese choice, grilled tomato, onions & arugula
|Egg Sandwich A La Carte
|$8.95
egg, cheese choice, grilled tomato, onions & arugula
|Egg Sandwich w/meat choice
|$9.95
egg, cheese choice, grilled tomato, onions & arugula
Intent To Dine
Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|The Best Egg Salad (not a sandwich!)
|$8.00
NOT A SANDWICH!
Hard cooked egg tossed with garlic-lime aioli, dijon mustard, olive oil and chives
ALLERGENS // egg, allium, citrus
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Classic Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on our Sourdough Country Bread
Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood
1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd
8053 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
|Potato, Peppers And Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
Yardbird
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles
|Chicken & Egg Sandwich
|$22.00
crispy chicken, bacon, sunny-side up egg, American cheese, caramelized onion, poppyseed roll, chipotle aioli