Egg sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Egg Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southwestern Egg Sandwich$11.00
Two fried eggs, carne asada, roasted green bell pepper, fresh tomato, and a chipotle aioli served on your favorite bread.
Egg Sandwich$10.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
More about Nature's Brew
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$11.00
Tofu Egg, Chickpea, lettuce, Tomato
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

 

Bé Ù

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bánh Mì Ốp La (Vegetarian) Egg Sandwich$7.50
2 Fried Sunny Side Up DarkYolk Eggs with aioli, vegan patê, pickled jeju radish & carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños, & cilantro *Contains Nuts
More about Bé Ù
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ribeye Steak & Eggs Sandwich$13.49
More about A&T Burgers #1
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
More about Factor's Famous Deli
a.o.c. brentwood image

FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
scrambled egg focaccia sandwich$17.00
hook's cheddar, hill's bacon & chive créme fraïche
More about a.o.c. brentwood
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
Bloom Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EGG SANDWICH$11.00
cheddar cheese, tomato, arugula and avocado.
More about Bloom Cafe
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$6.75
Egg Sandwich$5.75
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$6.75
More about 1880 Cafe
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street

8121 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
More about Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street
A.O.C image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

A.O.C

8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (9957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
scrambled egg focaccia sandwich$17.00
hooks cheddar, bacon & chive creme fraiche
More about A.O.C
Item pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$13.00
egg salad, butter lettuce, tomato, tabasco, dijon, whole wheat bread
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scrambled Egg Sandwich$12.95
Soft scrambled happy eggs, apple-smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, pepper Jack, organic tomato, live butter lettuce, and aioli on a warm brioche bun.
More about Eat Drink Americano
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Sandwich w/ choice of side$11.50
egg, cheese choice, grilled tomato, onions & arugula
Egg Sandwich A La Carte$8.95
egg, cheese choice, grilled tomato, onions & arugula
Egg Sandwich w/meat choice$9.95
egg, cheese choice, grilled tomato, onions & arugula
More about Ronnie's Diner
Banner pic

 

Intent To Dine

Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Best Egg Salad (not a sandwich!)$8.00
NOT A SANDWICH!
Hard cooked egg tossed with garlic-lime aioli, dijon mustard, olive oil and chives
ALLERGENS // egg, allium, citrus
More about Intent To Dine
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad Sandwich$12.00
Classic Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on our Sourdough Country Bread
More about Clark Street Diner
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood

1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood
Banner pic

 

Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd

8053 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.50
Potato, Peppers And Egg Sandwich$8.00
More about Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd
Item pic

 

Yardbird

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Egg Sandwich$22.00
crispy chicken, bacon, sunny-side up egg, American cheese, caramelized onion, poppyseed roll, chipotle aioli
More about Yardbird
Restaurant banner

 

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage and Egg biscuit sandwich$2.00
More about Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

