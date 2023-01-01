Falafel pitas in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Angeles restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Anwar's Kitchen

217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Pita$13.95
Pita, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Includes hummus and tahini sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
More about Anwar's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Century City

10250 Constellation Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)$16.00
Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Hummus, Pickles and Chopped Salad.
Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)$16.00
Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Pickles and Chopped Salad.
More about Cafe Landwer - Century City
Restaurant banner

 

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Vincente - 11660 San Vicente BLVD

11660 San Vicente BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barney's Falafel Pita$14.75
housemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, feta & tahini sauce, in a whole wheat pita
More about Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Vincente - 11660 San Vicente BLVD

