Falafel pitas in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve falafel pitas
Anwar's Kitchen
217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles
|Falafel Pita
|$13.95
Pita, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Includes hummus and tahini sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
Cafe Landwer - Century City
10250 Constellation Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)
|$16.00
Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Hummus, Pickles and Chopped Salad.
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Vincente - 11660 San Vicente BLVD
11660 San Vicente BLVD, Los Angeles
|Barney's Falafel Pita
|$14.75
housemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, feta & tahini sauce, in a whole wheat pita