Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve fish and chips

Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FISH & CHIPS JR.$15.00
FISH & CHIPS$17.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$22.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish + Chips$21.00
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
Item pic

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish N Chips$17.00
Tempura fried Snapper, Hand Cut Fries, Kosho Tartar Sauce, Lemon Wedges, and a Simple Side Salad.
More about Highly Likely
c68465bd-46d0-41e4-9e36-487b8c430b12 image

CHICKEN WINGS

The Village Idiot

7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.1 (2060 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$19.00
Alaskan cod. Shiner battered. Served with tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and ketchup
More about The Village Idiot
Fish & Chips image

FRENCH FRIES

Market Tavern

6333 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$26.00
Fish and chips, hand cut potato chips, beer battered local rock fish, house-made tartar sauce
More about Market Tavern
Guerrilla Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1917 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips Taco$8.00
Rock Cod, Tartar Sauce, Crispy Potato, Pea Guacachile, On a Corn Tortilla
Fish & Chips Taco$8.00
Rock Cod, Tartar Sauce, Crispy Potato, Pea Guacachile, On a Corn Tortilla
More about Guerrilla Tacos
Gulp Brew Co image

 

Gulp Brew Co

13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$14.95
More about Gulp Brew Co
Fish 'N' Chips image

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish 'N' Chips$15.00
beer battered alaskan cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce
More about 33 Taps
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish n’ Chips$16.99
crispy battered tilapia with french fries, served with a tarter sauce
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Beverly

7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FISH & CHIPS JR.$15.00
FISH & CHIPS$17.00
More about Fish Grill - Beverly

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Lemon Pound Cake

White Pizza

Hibiscus Tea

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Dumplings

Al Pastor Tacos

Lomo

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston