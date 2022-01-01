Fish and chips in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fish and chips
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Grill - Pico
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|FISH & CHIPS JR.
|$15.00
|FISH & CHIPS
|$17.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Fish + Chips
|$21.00
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fish N Chips
|$17.00
Tempura fried Snapper, Hand Cut Fries, Kosho Tartar Sauce, Lemon Wedges, and a Simple Side Salad.
CHICKEN WINGS
The Village Idiot
7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Alaskan cod. Shiner battered. Served with tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and ketchup
FRENCH FRIES
Market Tavern
6333 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles
|Fish & Chips
|$26.00
Fish and chips, hand cut potato chips, beer battered local rock fish, house-made tartar sauce
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Guerrilla Tacos
2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles
|Fish & Chips Taco
|$8.00
Rock Cod, Tartar Sauce, Crispy Potato, Pea Guacachile, On a Corn Tortilla
Gulp Brew Co
13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$14.95
33 Taps
3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fish 'N' Chips
|$15.00
beer battered alaskan cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fish n’ Chips
|$16.99
crispy battered tilapia with french fries, served with a tarter sauce