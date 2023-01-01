Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LT's Hot Fish Sandwich$14.75
chicken-fried hoki fish, mustard aioli, onion, cayenne pepper, potato bun, B&B pickles
More about All Day Baby
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico - 9618 W Pico Blvd

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED FISH SANDWICH$17.00
FRIED FISH SANDWICH$17.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico - 9618 W Pico Blvd
Main pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Eagle Rock

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$16.50
Crispy Pacific Cod, Homemade Tartar Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles, Shaved Sweet Onion, Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Eagle Rock
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Slauson

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$16.50
Crispy Pacific Cod, Homemade Tartar Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles, Shaved Sweet Onion, Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Slauson
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Katsu Cilantro Aioli Sandwich - Curry Dip$14.50
☆Panko Breaded White Fish
☆Roma Tomato, Cucumber, Cabbage, Mustard Mayo Sauce, Butter, Worcester Sauce, Sour Cream Sauce, & Chives
★Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free
More about Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
Fish (Don't Have) Fingers Sandwich image

 

Highly Likely - Highly Likely West Adams

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish (Don't Have) Fingers Sandwich$16.00
Tempura Fried or Roasted Fish of the moment | Kosho Tartar Sauce | Yuzu Cabbage Slaw | Milk Bun
More about Highly Likely - Highly Likely West Adams
Fish Sandwich image

CHICKEN WINGS

THE VILLAGE IDIOT

7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.1 (2060 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$16.00
Beer battered cod, sweet pickle, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, potato bun -don't forget to add fries-
More about THE VILLAGE IDIOT
Main pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Downtown

718 S Hill St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$16.50
Crispy Pacific Cod, Homemade Tartar Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles, Shaved Sweet Onion, Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Kickin Fish & Chicken

8622 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$8.49
Our fried Fish Sandwich comes with your choice of fish, tartar sauce, pickles, and coleslaw all held together with our lightly toasted brioche buns.
More about Kickin Fish & Chicken

