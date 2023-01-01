Fish sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|LT's Hot Fish Sandwich
|$14.75
chicken-fried hoki fish, mustard aioli, onion, cayenne pepper, potato bun, B&B pickles
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Grill - Pico - 9618 W Pico Blvd
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|GRILLED FISH SANDWICH
|$17.00
|FRIED FISH SANDWICH
|$17.00
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Eagle Rock
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Fish Sandwich
|$16.50
Crispy Pacific Cod, Homemade Tartar Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles, Shaved Sweet Onion, Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Slauson
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Fish Sandwich
|$16.50
Crispy Pacific Cod, Homemade Tartar Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles, Shaved Sweet Onion, Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Fish Katsu Cilantro Aioli Sandwich - Curry Dip
|$14.50
☆Panko Breaded White Fish
☆Roma Tomato, Cucumber, Cabbage, Mustard Mayo Sauce, Butter, Worcester Sauce, Sour Cream Sauce, & Chives
★Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free
Highly Likely - Highly Likely West Adams
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fish (Don't Have) Fingers Sandwich
|$16.00
Tempura Fried or Roasted Fish of the moment | Kosho Tartar Sauce | Yuzu Cabbage Slaw | Milk Bun
CHICKEN WINGS
THE VILLAGE IDIOT
7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
Beer battered cod, sweet pickle, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, potato bun -don't forget to add fries-
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Downtown
718 S Hill St, Los Angeles
|Fish Sandwich
|$16.50
Crispy Pacific Cod, Homemade Tartar Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles, Shaved Sweet Onion, Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun