Flan in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve flan

Pocha image

 

Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$6.00
More about Pocha
Item pic

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Flan$3.00
Panna Cotta Style Flan
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
Item pic

 

Tacos Gavilan

4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$3.49
More about Tacos Gavilan
Item pic

 

El Cochinito

3508 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1650 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Creamy Caramel Flan 🍮$6.00
Sweet, creamy, caramel custard. Not like any other flan. You’re going to like it, we guarantee it.
Flan 9"$25.00
Our sweet, creamy, caramel flan is made in a 9" aluminum container and ready for you to flip on to a platter or large plate.
More about El Cochinito
Item pic

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FLAN CON CARAMELO (caramel custard)$5.50
Mexican style flan, made and served in a glass jar. Contains dairy
FLAN DE QUESO
Our signature cheese flan. Absolutely delicious Contains dairy.
Flan De Cafe$8.50
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tacos Gavilan

7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$3.49
More about Tacos Gavilan
Malbec Market - Eagle Rock image

 

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flan De Caramelo$6.25
Tradicional argentinean caramel custard, dulce de leche, whipped cream.
More about Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

1900 S CENTRAL AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.5 (1830 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$3.49
More about Tacos Gavilan
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cafe Tropical

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan$7.00
Traditional Cuban Flan - 48 hour notice$25.00
More about Cafe Tropical
e88a5d57-7cfe-4700-8b2c-13b2be281671 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aymara Peruvian Kitchen

3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peruvian Flan$5.49
Vanilla caramel custard
More about Aymara Peruvian Kitchen
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$5.00
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana

