Flan in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve flan
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|Mexican Flan
|$3.00
Panna Cotta Style Flan
El Cochinito
3508 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sweet Creamy Caramel Flan 🍮
|$6.00
Sweet, creamy, caramel custard. Not like any other flan. You’re going to like it, we guarantee it.
|Flan 9"
|$25.00
Our sweet, creamy, caramel flan is made in a 9" aluminum container and ready for you to flip on to a platter or large plate.
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|FLAN CON CARAMELO (caramel custard)
|$5.50
Mexican style flan, made and served in a glass jar. Contains dairy
|FLAN DE QUESO
Our signature cheese flan. Absolutely delicious Contains dairy.
|Flan De Cafe
|$8.50
Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Flan De Caramelo
|$6.25
Tradicional argentinean caramel custard, dulce de leche, whipped cream.
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Flan
|$7.00
|Traditional Cuban Flan - 48 hour notice
|$25.00
Aymara Peruvian Kitchen
3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
|Peruvian Flan
|$5.49
Vanilla caramel custard