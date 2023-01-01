Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve flautas

Mi Corazon Mexican Cuisine - 2609 Hyperion Ave

2609 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flautas de Pollo$19.00
Chicken, Corn, Blk Bean, Cheese,Chipotle Crema, Guac, Crema
More about Mi Corazon Mexican Cuisine - 2609 Hyperion Ave
Item pic

 

Doomie's #NextMex

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Taco + 1 Flauta Plate$14.00
The best of both worlds: a handmade corn tortilla taco, and a crispy chewy flour tortilla flaua. Plates come with beans & rice
Chicken Flautas (2 per order)$11.00
One of our most popular items! A flour tortilla wrapped around our 'chicken' and then fried til crisp & chewy. Try one of our scratch-made salsas for dipping!
2 Flautas Plate$14.50
One of our most popular items! Pollo-stuffed flour tortillas, fried til crisp, then topped with crema. Plates come with beans & rice
More about Doomie's #NextMex

