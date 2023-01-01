Flautas in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve flautas
More about Mi Corazon Mexican Cuisine - 2609 Hyperion Ave
Mi Corazon Mexican Cuisine - 2609 Hyperion Ave
2609 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
|Flautas de Pollo
|$19.00
Chicken, Corn, Blk Bean, Cheese,Chipotle Crema, Guac, Crema
More about Doomie's #NextMex
Doomie's #NextMex
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|1 Taco + 1 Flauta Plate
|$14.00
The best of both worlds: a handmade corn tortilla taco, and a crispy chewy flour tortilla flaua. Plates come with beans & rice
|Chicken Flautas (2 per order)
|$11.00
One of our most popular items! A flour tortilla wrapped around our 'chicken' and then fried til crisp & chewy. Try one of our scratch-made salsas for dipping!
|2 Flautas Plate
|$14.50
One of our most popular items! Pollo-stuffed flour tortillas, fried til crisp, then topped with crema. Plates come with beans & rice