French toast in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve french toast
Poppy & Rose
765 Wall St, Los Angeles
|Cobbler French Toast
|$15.50
brioche french toast, mixed berry cobbler
Comoncy - West Hollywood
8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant French Toast
|$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Breakfast French Toast (2)
|$8.00
With the option to add sides of our breakfast potatoes, bacon, eggs !
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Hokkaido Milk French Toast
|$12.00
Housemade Hokkaido milk bread - farmer's market berries - whipped crème fraîche - Vermont maple syrup
A&T Burgers #1
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Biggie French Toast
|$9.49
|Quick French Toast
|$7.49
Zinqué (zin-kae)
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
fresh berries
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|French Toast
|$16.00
Brioche French toast, mascarpone, real maple, market fruit
|French Toast Cinnamon Roll
|$16.00
Whole muscle ham with peppadew peppers, mustard vinaigrette & Daffinois double brie on house sour dough.
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|French Toast
|$9.00
plain or cinnamon
|French Toast Sandwich
|$16.50
2 slices French toast, 2 pieces bacon or 1 sausage & 2 eggs any style
a.o.c. brentwood
11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|vanilla bean french toast
|$19.00
meyer lemon curd, kumquat & harry's berries
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
fresh berries
Breadblok
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles
|Vanilla Brioche French Toast
|$18.00
seasonal berries, homemade whipped cream, & maple syrup
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|French Toast
|$9.50
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|French Toast Promo
|$5.95
April Special use promo code
|French Toast
|French Toast or Pancakes
Met Him At A Bar
801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|FRENCH TOAST
|$17.00
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Side of Brioche French Toast
|$9.00
Mixed berry compote, crème fraîche, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
|Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
Mixed berry compote, crème fraîche, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Crispy French Toast
|$17.00
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|French Toast
|$13.00
berries, orange butter, maple syrup
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|French Toast Combo
|$11.75
2 slices of egg bread served w/ 2eggs any style 2 bacon or (1) 2oz sausage
|Hawaiian French Toast
|$12.95
|French Toast
|$9.25
2 slices of egg bread topped with cinnamon & powdered sugar
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche Bread, strawberry rose geranium jam (see jams for ingredients), eggs, heavy cream, sugar, salt, butter, crème fraice (heavy cream, buttermilk), confectioners sugar, lemon
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Cinnamon roll french toast
|$7.00
Egg battered cinnamon roll, berries, syrup
|Cinnamon french toast sticks
|$12.00
Crispy cinnamon and sugar french toast sticks with whipped cream and farmer's market strawberries
A&T Burgers #2
9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Biggie French Toast
|$9.49
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|French Toast
|$13.00
Challah French Toast with Powder Sugar and Butter
Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Stuffed French Toast
|$12.00
Brioche toast stuffed with whipped mascarpone & dulce de leche. It's BOMB, trust us.
Atmosphere Mar Vista
12034 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles
|French Toast
|$12.00