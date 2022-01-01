Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve french toast

Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon French Toast$14.00
More about Cafè Solar
Poppy & Rose image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Poppy & Rose

765 Wall St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobbler French Toast$15.50
brioche french toast, mixed berry cobbler
More about Poppy & Rose
Comoncy - West Hollywood image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Comoncy - West Hollywood

8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant French Toast$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
More about Comoncy - West Hollywood
Doomie's Home Cookin' image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast French Toast (2)$8.00
With the option to add sides of our breakfast potatoes, bacon, eggs !
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hokkaido Milk French Toast$12.00
Housemade Hokkaido milk bread - farmer's market berries - whipped crème fraîche - Vermont maple syrup
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Biggie French Toast$9.49
Quick French Toast$7.49
More about A&T Burgers #1
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brioche French Toast$14.00
fresh berries
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$16.00
Brioche French toast, mascarpone, real maple, market fruit
French Toast Cinnamon Roll$16.00
Whole muscle ham with peppadew peppers, mustard vinaigrette & Daffinois double brie on house sour dough.
More about All Time
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$9.00
plain or cinnamon
French Toast Sandwich$16.50
2 slices French toast, 2 pieces bacon or 1 sausage & 2 eggs any style
More about Factor's Famous Deli
a.o.c. brentwood image

FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
vanilla bean french toast$19.00
meyer lemon curd, kumquat & harry's berries
More about a.o.c. brentwood
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brioche French Toast$14.00
fresh berries
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

 

Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vanilla Brioche French Toast$18.00
seasonal berries, homemade whipped cream, & maple syrup
More about Breadblok
kitchen24 image

 

kitchen24

1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast Platter$15.50
More about kitchen24
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$9.50
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Promo$5.95
April Special use promo code
French Toast
French Toast or Pancakes
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Met Him At A Bar image

PASTA

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH TOAST$17.00
More about Met Him At A Bar
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Brioche French Toast$9.00
Mixed berry compote, crème fraîche, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
Brioche French Toast$14.00
Mixed berry compote, crème fraîche, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
More about ALCOVE
Crispy French Toast image

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy French Toast$17.00
More about Met Her At A Bar
Item pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$13.00
berries, orange butter, maple syrup
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast Combo$11.75
2 slices of egg bread served w/ 2eggs any style 2 bacon or (1) 2oz sausage
Hawaiian French Toast$12.95
French Toast$9.25
2 slices of egg bread topped with cinnamon & powdered sugar
More about Ronnie's Diner
55e1277c-9596-4503-b6b4-d16a6fff42e1 image

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$15.00
Brioche Bread, strawberry rose geranium jam (see jams for ingredients), eggs, heavy cream, sugar, salt, butter, crème fraice (heavy cream, buttermilk), confectioners sugar, lemon
More about SQIRL
Item pic

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon roll french toast$7.00
Egg battered cinnamon roll, berries, syrup
Cinnamon french toast sticks$12.00
Crispy cinnamon and sugar french toast sticks with whipped cream and farmer's market strawberries
More about C & M Cafe
A&T Burgers #2 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

A&T Burgers #2

9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Biggie French Toast$9.49
More about A&T Burgers #2
3rd Base image

 

3rd Base

1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$14.00
More about 3rd Base
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$13.00
Challah French Toast with Powder Sugar and Butter
More about Clark Street Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen

7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2167 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuffed French Toast$12.00
Brioche toast stuffed with whipped mascarpone & dulce de leche. It's BOMB, trust us.
More about Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
Atmosphere Mar Vista image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Atmosphere Mar Vista

12034 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (618 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$12.00
More about Atmosphere Mar Vista
The Court Café image

 

The Court Café

5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Old Skool$20.00
Peach Cobbler French Toast$13.00
Side French Toast$10.00
More about The Court Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Quiche

California Rolls

Chicken Rolls

Vietnamese Coffee

Chai Lattes

Crab Rolls

Fish Tacos

Chicken Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston