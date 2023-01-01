Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Amandine Patisserie Cafe - K Town

3121 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
mixed greens, homemade cajun fried chicken, avocado, corn, tomato
More about Amandine Patisserie Cafe - K Town
BBCM - 8653 Sunset Blvd

8653 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood

Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$21.00
avocado, bacon, tomato, cotija cheese, little gem lettuce, sherry vinaigrette.
More about BBCM - 8653 Sunset Blvd
Sunset Grill Hollywood

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Sunset Grill Hollywood

