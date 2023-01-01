Fried chicken salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Amandine Patisserie Cafe - K Town
Amandine Patisserie Cafe - K Town
3121 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crispy Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
mixed greens, homemade cajun fried chicken, avocado, corn, tomato
More about BBCM - 8653 Sunset Blvd
BBCM - 8653 Sunset Blvd
8653 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood
|Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$21.00
avocado, bacon, tomato, cotija cheese, little gem lettuce, sherry vinaigrette.