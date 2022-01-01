Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Poppy & Rose image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Poppy & Rose

765 Wall St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
buttermilk-brined chicken thigh, aioli, house pickles, brioche bun
More about Poppy & Rose
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
The Crispy Chicken is tossed in Buffalo Sauce then topped with our Ranch.
Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$15.50
Crispy Chicken topped with ham, cheese & a special 'honey'-mustard style mayo.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

 

All Good Things

2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Combo 2- AGT Chicken Sandwich + Fries$12.00
AGT Chicken Sandwich and a side of hand-cut double fried fries
More about All Good Things
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
24-hour buttermilk brine chicken breast - coleslaw - Kennebec potato chips - pickles - housemade sesame bun
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
More about All Day Baby
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
Panko crusted chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, pickles, chipotle mayo, melted jack, Burger bun
More about Bloom Cafe
Item pic

 

Detroit Vesey's

2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken thigh, coleslaw, mayo, Hawaiian roll
More about Detroit Vesey's
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

The Village Idiot

7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.1 (2060 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
smoked mayo, cabbage slaw, sweet & sour pickle, potato bun
More about The Village Idiot
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

The Window

1529 Griffith Park Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.25
house slaw
More about The Window
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
More about GO by Citizens
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried chicken on our potato bun with coleslaw, hot sauce & blue cheese dressing. Served with a side salad.
More about Friends & Family
Item pic

 

Ronnie's Kickin + Cocktails

5936 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Coleslaw, Dill Pickles, Spiced Mayo
More about Ronnie's Kickin + Cocktails
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

852 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (3339 reviews)
Takeout
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
More about Umami Burger
Joan’s on Third image

 

Joan’s on Third

8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2901 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli
More about Joan’s on Third
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Umami Burger

10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Met Her At A Bar
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory

8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (5800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Classic Fried Chicken breast coated in our special "crispy bits" battered and fried to golden perfection accompanied by kosher pickle chips, shredded lettuce and a touch of Jeff's aioli on a fresh brioche bun.
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moon Room

3000 Los Feliz Bl., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken breast with housemade cole slaw, pickles, and chipotle mayo
More about Moon Room
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast with Coleslaw, Pickles & Mayo on Our sesame Bun
More about Clark Street Diner
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Gigi's

904 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1073 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
pickles, hot honey, Martin's potato bun
More about Gigi's
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
nashville style hot fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, special sauce
More about 33 Taps
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
Fried Chicken on Brioche, Pickle, Preserved Lemon, Black Garlic, Chile Aioli, French Fries
More about Spartina
Item pic

 

WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN

4939 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buffalo sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
Osaka Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Japanese fried chicken sandwich with crunchy cabbage salad, spicy sunomono and housemade yuzu kosho mayo on a purple yam bun. Part of our International Rotating Sandwich offering. Available for a limited time. 100% plant-based.
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken spiced to your liking with Nashville rub, dill pickles, creamy slaw and awesome sauce on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
More about WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
Item pic

 

UNCOOL BAR

7881 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy chicken breast, Uncool sauce, kale slaw, house pickles
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Crispy chicken breast, classic buffalo sauce, house-made ranch, kale slaw
Black Truffle Chili Crisp Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy chicken breast, kale slaw, black truffle mayo, chili crisp, house pickles
More about UNCOOL BAR
Item pic

 

Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck

5050 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buffalo sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Spiced buttery Nashville sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Housemade BBQ sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
More about Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck

