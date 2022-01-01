Fried chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Poppy & Rose
765 Wall St, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
buttermilk-brined chicken thigh, aioli, house pickles, brioche bun
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
The Crispy Chicken is tossed in Buffalo Sauce then topped with our Ranch.
|Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$15.50
Crispy Chicken topped with ham, cheese & a special 'honey'-mustard style mayo.
All Good Things
2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles
|Combo 2- AGT Chicken Sandwich + Fries
|$12.00
AGT Chicken Sandwich and a side of hand-cut double fried fries
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
24-hour buttermilk brine chicken breast - coleslaw - Kennebec potato chips - pickles - housemade sesame bun
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.95
Panko crusted chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, pickles, chipotle mayo, melted jack, Burger bun
Detroit Vesey's
2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried chicken thigh, coleslaw, mayo, Hawaiian roll
The Village Idiot
7383 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
smoked mayo, cabbage slaw, sweet & sour pickle, potato bun
The Window
1529 Griffith Park Blvd., Los Angeles
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.25
house slaw
Umami Burger
4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken on our potato bun with coleslaw, hot sauce & blue cheese dressing. Served with a side salad.
Ronnie's Kickin + Cocktails
5936 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Coleslaw, Dill Pickles, Spiced Mayo
Umami Burger
852 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
Joan’s on Third
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.25
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli
Umami Burger
10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Classic Fried Chicken breast coated in our special "crispy bits" battered and fried to golden perfection accompanied by kosher pickle chips, shredded lettuce and a touch of Jeff's aioli on a fresh brioche bun.
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Moon Room
3000 Los Feliz Bl., Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
fried chicken breast with housemade cole slaw, pickles, and chipotle mayo
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast with Coleslaw, Pickles & Mayo on Our sesame Bun
Gigi's
904 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
pickles, hot honey, Martin's potato bun
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
33 Taps
3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
nashville style hot fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, special sauce
Spartina
7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$21.00
Fried Chicken on Brioche, Pickle, Preserved Lemon, Black Garlic, Chile Aioli, French Fries
WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
4939 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buffalo sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
|Osaka Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Japanese fried chicken sandwich with crunchy cabbage salad, spicy sunomono and housemade yuzu kosho mayo on a purple yam bun. Part of our International Rotating Sandwich offering. Available for a limited time. 100% plant-based.
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken spiced to your liking with Nashville rub, dill pickles, creamy slaw and awesome sauce on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
UNCOOL BAR
7881 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Crispy chicken breast, Uncool sauce, kale slaw, house pickles
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Crispy chicken breast, classic buffalo sauce, house-made ranch, kale slaw
|Black Truffle Chili Crisp Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy chicken breast, kale slaw, black truffle mayo, chili crisp, house pickles
Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck
5050 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buffalo sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Spiced buttery Nashville sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
|BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Housemade BBQ sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.