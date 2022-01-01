Fried chicken wings in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
Al's Hot Chicken Santa Monica Blvd - 11078 Santa Monica BLVD
11078 Santa Monica BLVD, Los Angeles
|6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings & Fries
|$12.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
|Quarter Chicken (Breast & Wing) & Fries
|$9.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
Seoulmates - 8320 w 3rd st
8320 w 3rd st, Los Angeles
|Korean Fried Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Crispy chicken wings with a side of Kimchi Remoulade