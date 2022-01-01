Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Al's Hot Chicken Santa Monica Blvd - 11078 Santa Monica BLVD

11078 Santa Monica BLVD, Los Angeles

TakeoutFast Pay
6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings & Fries$12.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
Quarter Chicken (Breast & Wing) & Fries$9.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
More about Al's Hot Chicken Santa Monica Blvd - 11078 Santa Monica BLVD
Seoulmates - 8320 w 3rd st

8320 w 3rd st, Los Angeles

TakeoutDelivery
Korean Fried Chicken Wings$12.00
Crispy chicken wings with a side of Kimchi Remoulade
More about Seoulmates - 8320 w 3rd st
ixlb DimSum Eats

5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Wings (4)$5.75
4 pcs.
More about ixlb DimSum Eats

