Fried dumplings in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (4)$5.85
4 pcs.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
Item pic

 

At Home Kitchen

575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan-Fried Dumplings (Gyoza)
pork, chicken, cabbage, chive, garlic, ginger
More about At Home Kitchen
Fried Dumplings image

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Dumplings$7.00
pork, cabbage, chives, sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce
More about Little Fatty
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (6)$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Ham Sui Gok Fried Rice Mochi with Minced Pork Dumpling image

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham Sui Gok Fried Rice Mochi with Minced Pork Dumpling (3 pieces)$8.00
咸水角. Fried Soft sweet Mochi stuffed with ground pork and chicken. Classic favorite that is crunchy on the outside with soft mochi filling. 3 pieces
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

