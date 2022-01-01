Fried dumplings in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fried dumplings
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (4)
|$5.85
4 pcs.
At Home Kitchen
575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
|Pan-Fried Dumplings (Gyoza)
pork, chicken, cabbage, chive, garlic, ginger
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fried Dumplings
|$7.00
pork, cabbage, chives, sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings
|$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
|Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (6)
|$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Ham Sui Gok Fried Rice Mochi with Minced Pork Dumpling (3 pieces)
|$8.00
咸水角. Fried Soft sweet Mochi stuffed with ground pork and chicken. Classic favorite that is crunchy on the outside with soft mochi filling. 3 pieces