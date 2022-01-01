Fried rice in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
36 Egg Fried Rice$10.00
34 ZZamong Fried Rice$12.00
38 Veggie Fried Rice$10.50
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fried Rice$8.99
Chicken Fried Rice$9.99
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.99
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Rice$14.00
Rice, garlic, Thai chili, red bell pepper, green bean, and basil
Crab Fried Rice$18.00
Rice, crab meat, egg, tomato, white onion, scallion, white pepper
Pineapple fried Rice$17.00
Rice, egg, shrimp, chicken, cashews, pineapple, raisin, curry powder and scallions
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
a87c66c5-637f-4af5-9c48-053198702829 image

NOODLES

Holy Basil

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
Wok-fired long grain, farmer's market egg, Chinese broccoli and cilantro. Add some protein to this!
American Fried Rice$16.00
Secret Menu only available on our ordering app. American Fried Rice is our fried rice mix with Heinz Ketchup. A sweet and savory dish top with farmer market fried egg and Moo Krob ( Crispy Pork Belly ).
More about Holy Basil
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
Yang Chow Fried Rice$12.00
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.00
More about Chi Dynasty
楊州炒飯 Yeung Chow Fried Rice image

 

Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
楊州炒飯 Yeung Chow Fried Rice$12.50
Our most popular fried rice! Shrimp, Chinese sausage, eggs, green onions
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Pork Fried Rice$5.75
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
Nikkei Fried Rice image

 

Yapa

236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nikkei Fried Rice
GLAZED PORK BELLY, GREEN ONION OMELET, PICKLE VEGGIES, HOT SAUCE
More about Yapa
Item pic

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Fried Rice$12.00
peas, carrots, garlic, ginger, mushroom salt - Gluten-Free, Vegan
Uncle Lin's Fried Rice$15.00
Chinese wine sausage, peas, carrots, garlic, ginger, eggs
More about Little Fatty
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Rice, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, green onion, curry powder.
Original Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg.
Original Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Takana Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hawaiian Fried Rice$15.50
BBQ Pork, shrimp, pineapple, egg, scallion (no soy sauce)
Small Egg Scallion Fried Rice (GF)$6.00
Stir-fried with eggs and scallions (no soy sauce)
Spicy Garlic Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Spicy. Egg, Thai basil, fried garlic, tomato, scallion, Serrano chili, fish sauce, soy sauce.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Noodle World Jr. image

PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (500 reviews)
Takeout
32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE$11.79
32. VEGGIE TOFU FRIED RICE$9.99
More about Noodle World Jr.
Garlic Fried Rice image

CHICKEN

Lasita

727 N Broadway Ste 120, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Fried Rice$4.50
Two scoops of garlic fried rice (gluten free, vegan)
More about Lasita
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Rice, shrimp, chicken, cashews, pineapple, curry powder, raisins, scallions, and egg.
(Vegan) Spicy Fried Rice$14.00
Rice, thai chili, basil leaves, red and green bell peppers.
Spicy Fried Rice$14.00
Rice, thai chili, basil leaves, red and green bell peppers.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Fried Rice$21.50
Combination of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp sauteed with Cajun seasoning. butter, garlic, eggs, pea & carrots, green onion
Egg Fried Rice$15.50
egg, peas, carrot, green onion
Crazy Fried Rice$17.00
Fresh Ginger, Garlic, Egg Whites, Peas Carrot
More about Wokcano
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice (Catering)$25.00
Fried Rice with Meat (Catering)$35.00
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Fried Rice$8.75
Fried Rice (Side)$4.00
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Orochon Ramen

123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.6 (3359 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice w/ Soup$14.25
Half Spicy Fried Rice$8.50
Half Fried Rice$9.20
More about Orochon Ramen
Veggie Fried Rice image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle

2123 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (13513 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fried Rice$6.00
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
Fried Rice$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
More about Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Jewel

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Forbidden Fried Rice (gf)$15.00
House kimchi, zucchini, honshimeji mushrooms, scallions, kale, and crispy shallots and garlic with house gojuchang on the side.
More about Jewel
Item pic

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham Sui Gok Vegan - Fried Rice Mochi w/ Vegan Ham & Shiitake Mushrooms (3)$8.00
咸水角 Fried Soft sweet Mochi stuffed with veggie, meatless ground pork made with soy protein.
Ham Sui Gok Fried Rice Mochi with Minced Pork Dumpling (3 pieces)$8.00
咸水角. Fried Soft sweet Mochi stuffed with ground pork and chicken. Classic favorite that is crunchy on the outside with soft mochi filling. 3 pieces
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Item pic

 

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Daikoku Ramen and Small Fried Rice$20.95
Served with a salad.
Fried Rice$13.50
onions, green onions, egg, corn, imitation crab, and our chopped chashu pork with rice **Vegetarian option available by request
Miso Ramen and Small Fried Rice$21.95
Served with a salad.
More about Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
Item pic

 

Sari Sari Store LA

317 S Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Adobo Fried Rice$16.00
Mary's Organic Chicken, Pickled Peppers
Sisig Fried Rice$16.00
Pig's Head, Pork Belly, Chili
More about Sari Sari Store LA
Veggie Fried Rice image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tatsu Ramen - Melrose

7111 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (8196 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fried Rice$6.00
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
Fried Rice$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
More about Tatsu Ramen - Melrose
Takana Fried Rice Small image

CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Takana Fried Rice Small$4.75
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
Takana Fried Rice Large$9.25
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
Fried Shrimp Curry Rice$11.75
Our own curry blend of spices, comes with Fried Shrimp.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Genghis Cohen image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Genghis Cohen

740 N FAIRFAX AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.6 (1594 reviews)
Takeout
shrimp fried rice$15.25
More about Genghis Cohen
Item pic

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Fried Rice$10.29
Family Style Fried Rice$14.29
Catering Large Pan Fried Rice$69.39
Serves about 50 people, if served as a side dish.
This Catering Item may take an hour or more to prepare.
More about Feast From the East

