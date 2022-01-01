Fried rice in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fried rice
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|36 Egg Fried Rice
|$10.00
|34 ZZamong Fried Rice
|$12.00
|38 Veggie Fried Rice
|$10.50
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$8.99
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.99
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.99
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Fried Rice
|Fried Rice
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$14.00
Rice, garlic, Thai chili, red bell pepper, green bean, and basil
|Crab Fried Rice
|$18.00
Rice, crab meat, egg, tomato, white onion, scallion, white pepper
|Pineapple fried Rice
|$17.00
Rice, egg, shrimp, chicken, cashews, pineapple, raisin, curry powder and scallions
NOODLES
Holy Basil
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.00
Wok-fired long grain, farmer's market egg, Chinese broccoli and cilantro. Add some protein to this!
|American Fried Rice
|$16.00
Secret Menu only available on our ordering app. American Fried Rice is our fried rice mix with Heinz Ketchup. A sweet and savory dish top with farmer market fried egg and Moo Krob ( Crispy Pork Belly ).
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Yang Chow Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.00
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
301 Ord Street, Los Angeles
|楊州炒飯 Yeung Chow Fried Rice
|$12.50
Our most popular fried rice! Shrimp, Chinese sausage, eggs, green onions
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Roast Pork Fried Rice
|$5.75
Yapa
236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G, Los Angeles
|Nikkei Fried Rice
GLAZED PORK BELLY, GREEN ONION OMELET, PICKLE VEGGIES, HOT SAUCE
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegan Fried Rice
|$12.00
peas, carrots, garlic, ginger, mushroom salt - Gluten-Free, Vegan
|Uncle Lin's Fried Rice
|$15.00
Chinese wine sausage, peas, carrots, garlic, ginger, eggs
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.00
Rice, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, green onion, curry powder.
|Original Thai Fried Rice
|$14.00
Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg.
|Original Thai Fried Rice
|$14.00
Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles
|Takana Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Hawaiian Fried Rice
|$15.50
BBQ Pork, shrimp, pineapple, egg, scallion (no soy sauce)
|Small Egg Scallion Fried Rice (GF)
|$6.00
Stir-fried with eggs and scallions (no soy sauce)
|Spicy Garlic Basil Fried Rice
|$13.00
Spicy. Egg, Thai basil, fried garlic, tomato, scallion, Serrano chili, fish sauce, soy sauce.
PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr.
6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$11.79
|32. VEGGIE TOFU FRIED RICE
|$9.99
CHICKEN
Lasita
727 N Broadway Ste 120, Los Angeles
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$4.50
Two scoops of garlic fried rice (gluten free, vegan)
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.00
Rice, shrimp, chicken, cashews, pineapple, curry powder, raisins, scallions, and egg.
|(Vegan) Spicy Fried Rice
|$14.00
Rice, thai chili, basil leaves, red and green bell peppers.
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$14.00
Rice, thai chili, basil leaves, red and green bell peppers.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cajun Fried Rice
|$21.50
Combination of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp sauteed with Cajun seasoning. butter, garlic, eggs, pea & carrots, green onion
|Egg Fried Rice
|$15.50
egg, peas, carrot, green onion
|Crazy Fried Rice
|$17.00
Fresh Ginger, Garlic, Egg Whites, Peas Carrot
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Fried Rice (Catering)
|$25.00
|Fried Rice with Meat (Catering)
|$35.00
524 Thai Eatery
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Egg Fried Rice
|$8.75
|Fried Rice (Side)
|$4.00
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Orochon Ramen
123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, Los Angeles
|Fried Rice w/ Soup
|$14.25
|Half Spicy Fried Rice
|$8.50
|Half Fried Rice
|$9.20
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
2123 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$6.00
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
|Fried Rice
|$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
SMOOTHIES
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Forbidden Fried Rice (gf)
|$15.00
House kimchi, zucchini, honshimeji mushrooms, scallions, kale, and crispy shallots and garlic with house gojuchang on the side.
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Ham Sui Gok Vegan - Fried Rice Mochi w/ Vegan Ham & Shiitake Mushrooms (3)
|$8.00
咸水角 Fried Soft sweet Mochi stuffed with veggie, meatless ground pork made with soy protein.
|Ham Sui Gok Fried Rice Mochi with Minced Pork Dumpling (3 pieces)
|$8.00
咸水角. Fried Soft sweet Mochi stuffed with ground pork and chicken. Classic favorite that is crunchy on the outside with soft mochi filling. 3 pieces
Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
327 E 1st St, Los Angeles
|Daikoku Ramen and Small Fried Rice
|$20.95
Served with a salad.
|Fried Rice
|$13.50
onions, green onions, egg, corn, imitation crab, and our chopped chashu pork with rice **Vegetarian option available by request
|Miso Ramen and Small Fried Rice
|$21.95
Served with a salad.
Sari Sari Store LA
317 S Broadway, Los Angeles
|Adobo Fried Rice
|$16.00
Mary's Organic Chicken, Pickled Peppers
|Sisig Fried Rice
|$16.00
Pig's Head, Pork Belly, Chili
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tatsu Ramen - Melrose
7111 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$6.00
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
|Fried Rice
|$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Takana Fried Rice Small
|$4.75
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
|Takana Fried Rice Large
|$9.25
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
|Fried Shrimp Curry Rice
|$11.75
Our own curry blend of spices, comes with Fried Shrimp.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Genghis Cohen
740 N FAIRFAX AVE, LOS ANGELES
|shrimp fried rice
|$15.25