Fried wontons in Los Angeles

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons (5)$7.00
Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Chicken Wontons (5)$7.00
Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Fried Wontons$10.00
Crispy curry-spiced wontons stuffed with shredded chicken and potatoes. Served with a sweet and sour sauce.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimps Stuffed Fried Wonton Wraps$5.50
Stuffed fried wontons served with sweet and sour sauce
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express

358 W 38th St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Wonton$8.25
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express

