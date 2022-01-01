Fried wontons in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fried wontons
More about Kung Pao Bistro
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Fried Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons (5)
|$7.00
Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
|Fried Chicken Wontons (5)
|$7.00
Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Curry Fried Wontons
|$10.00
Crispy curry-spiced wontons stuffed with shredded chicken and potatoes. Served with a sweet and sour sauce.
More about 524 Thai Eatery
524 Thai Eatery
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Shrimps Stuffed Fried Wonton Wraps
|$5.50
Stuffed fried wontons served with sweet and sour sauce