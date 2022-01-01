Fruit salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fruit salad
More about Amara Kitchen
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|Market Fruit Basil Salad
|$9.00
mixed greens, basil, beets, tomatoes, w/lemon vinaigrette topped w/toasted pine nuts & pesto
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Fruit Salad
|$10.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Fresh Fruit Salad
|$7.00
More about 1880 Cafe
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Fresh Fruit Salad
|$5.00
Assorted fruit, sliced daily
More about Clark Street Diner
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Fruit Salad
|$6.50
|Fruit Salad w/ Cottage cheese
|$10.00
Fresh Fruit Salad with Classic Cottage Cheese
More about Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
10897 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Nutella Fruit Salad Cup
|$8.99
a variety of fruits served in a cup and topped with Nutella