Fruit salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve fruit salad

Amara Kitchen image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Market Fruit Basil Salad$9.00
mixed greens, basil, beets, tomatoes, w/lemon vinaigrette topped w/toasted pine nuts & pesto
More about Amara Kitchen
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Fruit Salad$7.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Salad$10.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Fruit Salad$7.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Fruit Salad$5.00
Assorted fruit, sliced daily
More about 1880 Cafe
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fruit Salad$6.50
Fruit Salad w/ Cottage cheese$10.00
Fresh Fruit Salad with Classic Cottage Cheese
More about Clark Street Diner
Item pic

 

Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles

10897 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nutella Fruit Salad Cup$8.99
a variety of fruits served in a cup and topped with Nutella
More about Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
Banner pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruit Salad$6.00
Fresh cut fruit (Pineapple, Strawberries, Blueberries, Honeydew)
More about Spring St. Cafe

