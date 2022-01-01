Fudge in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fudge
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Organic Cookie Dough Fudge Pint (Alden's)
|$6.99
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$6.00
It's huge, has a soft center & topped with ganache.
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$13.00
Raspberry coulis. Gluten free
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|White Chocolate Fudge Cake
Three layers dark chocolate cake, filled with milk chocolate frosting, layered with a rich white chocolate frosting and drizzled with dark chocolate.
|Chocolate Fudge Bundt Cake w/ Buttercream Frosting
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate chips, frosted with a light cream cheese icing. and sprinkled and dripping with Belgium dark chocolate. Made entirely with See's Chocolate, this is one of our most popular cakes!
-Alcove's most popular cake!
|Peanut Butter Fudge Cake
Three layers of dark chocolate cake, filled with peanut butter frosting, layered with rich chocolate frosting and drizzled with more peanut butter