Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Carrots & House Dressing On The Side
Garden Salad With Mozzarella
Chopped Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Carrots topped with shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$14.00
diced cucumber, celery, radish, green pepper, carrot, scallion and tomato with fresh sour cream or low-fat cottage cheese
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$8.00
Spring Mix, Crispy wonton, Miso Ginger Dressing
More about Wokcano
Item pic

 

Philippe the Original

1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$8.50
Made with a mixture of fresh romaine and spring greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion and garlic croutons.
More about Philippe the Original

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Stew

Red Velvet Cake

Steamed Dumplings

Chicken Sandwiches

Spicy Noodles

Spinach Pies

Yakisoba

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston