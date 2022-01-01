Garden salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Garden Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Carrots & House Dressing On The Side
|Garden Salad With Mozzarella
Chopped Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Carrots topped with shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Garden Salad
|$14.00
diced cucumber, celery, radish, green pepper, carrot, scallion and tomato with fresh sour cream or low-fat cottage cheese
More about Wokcano
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Garden Salad
|$8.00
Spring Mix, Crispy wonton, Miso Ginger Dressing