Garlic chicken in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Chicken🌶$17.00
More about Chi Dynasty
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine image

 

Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
蒜茸雞翼 Garlic Chicken Wings$12.95
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LS Ginger Garlic Chicken$12.50
Battered fried chicken, green & red bell pepper, onion, sweet ginger garlic sauce. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
LS Hot Garlic Chicken$12.50
Spicy. Sliced chicken, broccoli, red bell pepper, onion, spicy Szechuan sauce. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
Ginger Garlic Chicken$14.50
Crispy fried chicken, green & red bell pepper, onion, sweet ginger garlic sauce. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Noodle Grilled Chicken$23.00
Spicy Garlic Chicken w/ Broccoli$20.50
Chicken Breast, Ground Garlic, Broccoli
Garlic Chicken Wings (6) (Gluten Free)$14.00
Chicken Wings, Garlic, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Pepper, Salt
More about Wokcano
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Oui Melrose

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Chicken Baked Baguette$15.00
pan roasted garlic chicken, three cheese, tomato, onion,
garlic aioli, toasted baguette.
More about Oui Melrose
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Tater Tots$10.99
Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Parmesan Romano Cheese, Garlic Parmesan Sauce
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
Skinny Dave's image

 

Skinny Dave's

6208 w 87th st, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Noodles - Hot Garlic Chicken$2.25
More about Skinny Dave's

