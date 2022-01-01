Garlic chicken in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Chi Dynasty
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Garlic Chicken🌶
|$17.00
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
301 Ord Street, Los Angeles
|蒜茸雞翼 Garlic Chicken Wings
|$12.95
More about Kung Pao Bistro
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|LS Ginger Garlic Chicken
|$12.50
Battered fried chicken, green & red bell pepper, onion, sweet ginger garlic sauce. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
|LS Hot Garlic Chicken
|$12.50
Spicy. Sliced chicken, broccoli, red bell pepper, onion, spicy Szechuan sauce. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
|Ginger Garlic Chicken
|$14.50
Crispy fried chicken, green & red bell pepper, onion, sweet ginger garlic sauce. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
More about Wokcano
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Garlic Noodle Grilled Chicken
|$23.00
|Spicy Garlic Chicken w/ Broccoli
|$20.50
Chicken Breast, Ground Garlic, Broccoli
|Garlic Chicken Wings (6) (Gluten Free)
|$14.00
Chicken Wings, Garlic, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Pepper, Salt
More about Oui Melrose
SANDWICHES
Oui Melrose
6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Garlic Chicken Baked Baguette
|$15.00
pan roasted garlic chicken, three cheese, tomato, onion,
garlic aioli, toasted baguette.
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|Garlic Parmesan Chicken Tater Tots
|$10.99
Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Parmesan Romano Cheese, Garlic Parmesan Sauce