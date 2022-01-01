Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve garlic knots

Garlic Knots image

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$5.00
Fresh baked and tossed in our garlic butter sauce topped with parsley. Served with Marinara sauce.
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles

301 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)$4.00
Comes with Homemade Marinara Sauce
More about Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles
Garlic Knots aka Lil Homies image

 

PIZZANISTA!

2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots - TRAY - 5 orders$30.00
Serves approx. 10-15 people
VEGAN Garlic Knots$5.95
Six hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & vegan cheese. Served with house-made marinara
Garlic Knots aka Lil Homies$5.75
Six hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & grana padano. Served with house-made marinara
More about PIZZANISTA!
Main pic

 

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$6.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

 

Mozza2Go:

6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$11.00
roasted garlic & herb butter knotted in dough, then baked to perfection. (3 per order). Comes with a side of sauce.
More about Mozza2Go:
Zinc Cafe & Market image

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knot$0.65
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$6.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Garlic Knots image

 

Prime Pizza

141 S Central Avenue, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$4.50
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
More about Prime Pizza
Item pic

 

The Doughroom

3409 Overland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$7.00
More about The Doughroom
Gulp Brew Co image

 

Gulp Brew Co

13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Pretzel Knots$9.95
More about Gulp Brew Co
Garlic Knots image

PIZZA

Prime Pizza - West LA

12219 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (363 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$4.50
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
More about Prime Pizza - West LA
Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey

13352 Washington blvd, los angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)$4.00
Comes with Homemade Marinara Sauce
More about Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey

