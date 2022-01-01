Garlic knots in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve garlic knots
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Fresh baked and tossed in our garlic butter sauce topped with parsley. Served with Marinara sauce.
Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles
301 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)
|$4.00
Comes with Homemade Marinara Sauce
PIZZANISTA!
2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Garlic Knots - TRAY - 5 orders
|$30.00
Serves approx. 10-15 people
|VEGAN Garlic Knots
|$5.95
Six hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & vegan cheese. Served with house-made marinara
|Garlic Knots aka Lil Homies
|$5.75
Six hand rolled sourdough knots tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic & grana padano. Served with house-made marinara
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Mozza2Go:
6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Garlic Knots
|$11.00
roasted garlic & herb butter knotted in dough, then baked to perfection. (3 per order). Comes with a side of sauce.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Pizza and Pasta
1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Prime Pizza
141 S Central Avenue, LA
|Garlic Knots
|$4.50
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
PIZZA
Prime Pizza - West LA
12219 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
|Garlic Knots
|$4.50
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)