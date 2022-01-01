German chocolate cake in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve german chocolate cake
More about Southern Girl Desserts--Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Southern Girl Desserts--Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Los Angeles
|GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.00
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|German Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
3-Layer sliced cake with coconut & walnuts.
More about Magpies Softserve - Highland Park
Magpies Softserve - Highland Park
5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles
|German Chocolate Cake Pint (Vegan)
|$11.95
More about ALCOVE
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|German Chocolate Cake
Three layers of chocolate cake filled with layers of pecans and coconut, then encased in chocolate ganache.