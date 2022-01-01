Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

German chocolate cake in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve german chocolate cake

Southern Girl Desserts--Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts--Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$9.00
3-Layer sliced cake with coconut & walnuts.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Magpies Softserve image

 

Magpies Softserve - Highland Park

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
German Chocolate Cake Pint (Vegan)$11.95
More about Magpies Softserve - Highland Park
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
German Chocolate Cake
Three layers of chocolate cake filled with layers of pecans and coconut, then encased in chocolate ganache.
More about ALCOVE
Consumer pic

 

Magpies Softserve - Silver Lake

2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
German Chocolate Cake Pint (Vegan)$11.95
More about Magpies Softserve - Silver Lake

