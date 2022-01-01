Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Tut's Grill

12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.00
Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Greek Salad$12.50
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK SALAD$12.00
ROMAINE LETTUCE, ROMA TOMATOES , PURPLE ONIONS, OLIVES, FETA CHEESE
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
Greek Salad$14.00
finely chopped lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, beet, egg and red onion
Item pic

 

Sunnin - Westwood

1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad
Small serves 12-15 people.
Medium serves 16-30 people.
Large serves 31-40 people.
Greek Salad$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, feta cheese and olives.
ATTITUDE CAFE image

 

ATTITUDE CAFE

6009 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$13.95
SPRING MIX, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, BELL PEPPER, GREEN OLIVES, RED ONION & FETA IN ITALIAN DRESSING
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Farsi Cafe

1916 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.95
Feta cheese, lettuce, spring mix, kalamata olives, red onios, cherry tomatoes and bell pepper served with dill yogurt sauce on the side
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Carousel Restaurant Hollywood

5112 Hollywood Blvd #107, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2879 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Great Greek Salad$13.00
. Large Greek salad mixed with lettuce. A la carte.
Greek Salad$6.50
Armenian salad with citrus-mint vinaigrette, topped with feta cheese and Kalamata olives.
(One order serves 2 people)
TOWN Pizza Highland Park image

PIZZA

TOWN Pizza Highland Park

5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad To-Go$9.00
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SA: Greek Salad$15.00
Chopped Romaine, Barley, nicoise olives, pepperoncini, marinated feta, cherry tomatoes, Camelina Greek vinaigrette (vegetarian)
(Prepackaged and ready to go! Sorry, no mods!)
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$10.00
Fresh organic lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and Greek feta dressing.
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Beverly

7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK SALAD$15.00
ROMAINE LETTUCE, ROMA TOMATOES , PURPLE ONIONS, OLIVES, FETA CHEESE
