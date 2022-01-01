Greek salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Four Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Grilled Veggie Greek Salad
|$12.50
More about Fish Grill - Pico
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Grill - Pico
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|GREEK SALAD
|$12.00
ROMAINE LETTUCE, ROMA TOMATOES , PURPLE ONIONS, OLIVES, FETA CHEESE
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
finely chopped lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, beet, egg and red onion
More about Sunnin - Westwood
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Greek Salad
Small serves 12-15 people.
Medium serves 16-30 people.
Large serves 31-40 people.
|Greek Salad
|$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, feta cheese and olives.
More about ATTITUDE CAFE
ATTITUDE CAFE
6009 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
|GREEK SALAD
|$13.95
SPRING MIX, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, BELL PEPPER, GREEN OLIVES, RED ONION & FETA IN ITALIAN DRESSING
More about Farsi Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Farsi Cafe
1916 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Greek Salad
|$12.95
Feta cheese, lettuce, spring mix, kalamata olives, red onios, cherry tomatoes and bell pepper served with dill yogurt sauce on the side
More about Carousel Restaurant Hollywood
FRENCH FRIES
Carousel Restaurant Hollywood
5112 Hollywood Blvd #107, Los Angeles
|The Great Greek Salad
|$13.00
. Large Greek salad mixed with lettuce. A la carte.
|Greek Salad
|$6.50
Armenian salad with citrus-mint vinaigrette, topped with feta cheese and Kalamata olives.
(One order serves 2 people)
More about TOWN Pizza Highland Park
PIZZA
TOWN Pizza Highland Park
5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|Greek Salad To-Go
|$9.00
More about SQIRL
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|SA: Greek Salad
|$15.00
Chopped Romaine, Barley, nicoise olives, pepperoncini, marinated feta, cherry tomatoes, Camelina Greek vinaigrette (vegetarian)
(Prepackaged and ready to go! Sorry, no mods!)
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Fresh organic lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and Greek feta dressing.