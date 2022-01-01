Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEN BEAN & SPINACH SALAD$10.00
roasted green beans
spinach
garlic
toasted hazelnuts
scallion
crouton bits
champagne shallot vinaigrette dressing
More about Triple Beam Pizza
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden image

 

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$6.50
More about Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
Item pic

 

Yunomi Handroll

806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$8.50
Sauted Green Beans with Garlic Soy
More about Yunomi Handroll
Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Garlic Green Beans$13.00
Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans. Served with a small salad, jasmine rice, and a Thai egg roll.
Garlic Green beans$14.00
Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Formosa Cafe image

NOODLES

Formosa Cafe

7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (2677 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kung Pao Green Beans$14.00
More about Formosa Cafe
de420708-0e5f-4f5b-a297-56785a8a4492 image

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Bean Gomaae$5.00
Coleman Farms Green Bean with Sesame Dressing (Served Chilled)
More about Yojimbo
Garlic Green Beans image

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
(Vegan) Garlic Green Beans$15.00
Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans.
Garlic Green Beans$15.00
Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Ritrovo image

 

Ritrovo

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Beans$5.00
More about Ritrovo
Rasselbock Los Angeles image

 

Rasselbock Los Angeles

3817 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Beans$6.50
More about Rasselbock Los Angeles
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Prik King (Stir Fried Spicy Chili Paste With Green Beans)$9.75
Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Green Beans$8.99
Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Item pic

 

Hail Mary Pizza

3219 Glendale Blvd., LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
green bean & potato salad$13.00
green beans + potatoes + radish + celery + red onion + mixed herbs + house made buttermilk poppyseed ranch + lemon
More about Hail Mary Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

1818 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (7428 reviews)
Takeout
GREEN BEAN & SPINACH SALAD$10.00
roasted green beans
spinach
garlic
toasted hazelnuts
scallion
crouton bits
champagne shallot vinaigrette dressing
More about Triple Beam Pizza
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans Tempura$1.10
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Item pic

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Spicy Thai Green Beans$10.29
Family Style Spicy Thai Green Beans$14.29
Catering Small Pan Spicy Thai Green Beans$49.15
Serves about 10 people, if served as a side dish.
More about Feast From the East
Blossom - Atwater Village image

 

Blossom - Atwater Village

3193 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans$16.50
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
More about Blossom - Atwater Village
Item pic

 

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Tea Red Bean$10.00
Green tea flavored sponge cake filled with red bean and a thin layer of fresh cream.
More about Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

