Green beans in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve green beans
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|GREEN BEAN & SPINACH SALAD
|$10.00
roasted green beans
spinach
garlic
toasted hazelnuts
scallion
crouton bits
champagne shallot vinaigrette dressing
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Green Beans
|$6.50
Yunomi Handroll
806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100, Los Angeles
|Green Beans
|$8.50
Sauted Green Beans with Garlic Soy
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Lunch Garlic Green Beans
|$13.00
Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans. Served with a small salad, jasmine rice, and a Thai egg roll.
|Garlic Green beans
|$14.00
Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans
NOODLES
Formosa Cafe
7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Kung Pao Green Beans
|$14.00
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Green Bean Gomaae
|$5.00
Coleman Farms Green Bean with Sesame Dressing (Served Chilled)
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|(Vegan) Garlic Green Beans
|$15.00
Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans.
|Garlic Green Beans
|$15.00
Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans.
Rasselbock Los Angeles
3817 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Green Beans
|$6.50
524 Thai Eatery
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Pad Prik King (Stir Fried Spicy Chili Paste With Green Beans)
|$9.75
Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Crispy Green Beans
|$8.99
Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.
Hail Mary Pizza
3219 Glendale Blvd., LA
|green bean & potato salad
|$13.00
green beans + potatoes + radish + celery + red onion + mixed herbs + house made buttermilk poppyseed ranch + lemon
RAMEN • NOODLES
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Green Beans Tempura
|$1.10
Feast From the East
1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Regular Spicy Thai Green Beans
|$10.29
|Family Style Spicy Thai Green Beans
|$14.29
|Catering Small Pan Spicy Thai Green Beans
|$49.15
Serves about 10 people, if served as a side dish.
Blossom - Atwater Village
3193 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans
|$16.50
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos