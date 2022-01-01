Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green tea ice cream in
Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles
/
Green Tea Ice Cream
Los Angeles restaurants that serve green tea ice cream
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
No reviews yet
TEMPURA GREEN TEA ICE CREAM
$11.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
No reviews yet
Green Tea Ice Cream
$7.00
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
