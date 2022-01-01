Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green tea ice cream in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve green tea ice cream

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TEMPURA GREEN TEA ICE CREAM$11.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Tea Ice Cream$7.00
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Coleslaw

Cheese Pizza

Sticky Rice

Caprese Paninis

Pad See

Cupcakes

Waffles

Bread Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (663 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston