Grilled chicken salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino and Shaved Parmesan Cheese , Garlic Croutons topped with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$19.50
Charcoal Grilled Organic Chicken Breast - Tamai Family Farms Romaine Lettuce & Tuscan Kale - Roasted Pepitas - Cilantro Caesar Dressing - Cotija Cheese - Croutons
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
served on a bed of romaine, sliced tomato, cucumber and red onion
Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Chicken satay and sliced hard-boiled eggs on a bed of mixed greens with homemade peanut sauce.
PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$19.99
Grilled chicken, parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar dressing
PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$19.99
Grilled chicken, parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar dressing
SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
