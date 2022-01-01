Grilled chicken salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino and Shaved Parmesan Cheese , Garlic Croutons topped with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.50
Charcoal Grilled Organic Chicken Breast - Tamai Family Farms Romaine Lettuce & Tuscan Kale - Roasted Pepitas - Cilantro Caesar Dressing - Cotija Cheese - Croutons
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
served on a bed of romaine, sliced tomato, cucumber and red onion
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Chicken satay and sliced hard-boiled eggs on a bed of mixed greens with homemade peanut sauce.
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.99
Grilled chicken, parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar dressing
