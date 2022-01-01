Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Chicken with Lettuce & Tomato
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Spicy grilled chicken breast, pickle, honey mustard, on a toasted bun
Grilled chicken sandwich combo$14.95
Grilled chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda
Grilled spicy chicken sandwich combo$14.95
Grilled spicy chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
chicken,lettuce,tomato,onion & mayo on a french roll
More about Ronnie's Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory

8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (5800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Juicy grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli, on a toasted French hoagie.
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich Combo$17.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$14.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles.
More about Spring St. Cafe

