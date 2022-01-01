Grilled chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken with Lettuce & Tomato
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Spicy grilled chicken breast, pickle, honey mustard, on a toasted bun
|Grilled chicken sandwich combo
|$14.95
Grilled chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda
|Grilled spicy chicken sandwich combo
|$14.95
Grilled spicy chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda
More about Ronnie's Diner
HAMBURGERS
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
chicken,lettuce,tomato,onion & mayo on a french roll
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Juicy grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli, on a toasted French hoagie.
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Spring St. Cafe
Spring St. Cafe
453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich Combo
|$17.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles.