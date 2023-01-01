Gumbo in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve gumbo
Mom's Haus Hollywood
7065 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood
|Geaux-Time Gumbo
|$24.95
This New Orleans staple includes shrimp, smoked beef sausage, chicken and crab; served in a rich aromatic Roux sauce with rice
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Large Soup 16oz Gumbo
|$8.00
St. Anne's Cafeteria
155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Gumbo
|$4.25