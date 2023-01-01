Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve gumbo

Item pic

 

Mom's Haus Hollywood

7065 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Geaux-Time Gumbo$24.95
This New Orleans staple includes shrimp, smoked beef sausage, chicken and crab; served in a rich aromatic Roux sauce with rice
More about Mom's Haus Hollywood
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Soup 16oz Gumbo$8.00
More about Pacific Kitchen
Item pic

 

St. Anne's Cafeteria

155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gumbo$4.25
More about St. Anne's Cafeteria
Item pic

 

The Rising Sun

1356 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gumbo$17.00
chicken broth, shredded chicken, andouille sausage, holy trinity (celery , red bell pepper, yellow onion), minced garlic, cajun spices, rice
More about The Rising Sun

