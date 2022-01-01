Gyoza in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve gyoza
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|VEGGIE GYOZA
|$10.00
|Pork and Chicken Gyoza
|$10.00
|GYOZA
|$8.00
6 pcs, pan fried dumplings
Katsuya
11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Krispy Chicken Gyoza
|$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Gyoza
|$5.99
6pc Pork and Veggie Deep Fried Dumplings
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Chicken Gyoza
|$10.00
DTLA Ramen
952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles
|Impossible Gyoza
|$12.00
Impossible meat, cabbage, garlic, ginger, Chinese chive. Recommended. Vegan.
|Gyoza
|$10.00
Pork, cabbage, garlic, ginger, Chinese chive. Recommended.
|Dessert Gyoza
|$10.00
Deep fried gyoza skin stuffed with chocolate chips and fresh strawberries, dusted with powdered sugar. Vegan friendly!
At Home Kitchen
575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
|Pan-Fried Dumplings (Gyoza)
pork, chicken, cabbage, chive, garlic, ginger
Men Oh Ramen - Little Tokyo
456 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles
|Gyoza
|$7.25
Pan-fried pork pot stickers.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles
|Gyoza
Hakata style bite-size pan fried pork & beef dumpling.
|Green Gyoza
|$4.00
Special dumpling, stuffed w/ a tasty mix of edamame, green bean, yellow carrot, carrot, red bell pepper, onion, potato, cabbage and garlic.
Umami Burger
4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Krispy Chicken Gyoza
|$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Krispy Chicken Gyoza
|$6.00
Fried chicken gyoza with scallions and served with a side of gyoza sauce.
KAMINARI GYOZA
323 E 1st Street, Los Angeles
|SUI Pork Gyoza
|$8.50
Boiled Gyoza with Clear Pork Soup, 5pcs, Ground Pork, Cabbage, Nira Chive, Onion and Green Onion. Served with Homemade Chili Oil on the Side.
Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, and Cilantro Chili
|YAKI Pork Gyoza Bento
|$12.80
6pcs of Pan Fried Pork Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side.
Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili
|YAKI Pork Gyoza
|$8.50
Pan-Fried, 6pcs, Ground Pork, Cabbage, Nira Chive, and Onion. Served with Gyoza Sauce and Choice of One Additional Sauce on the Side.
Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
358 W 38th St., Los Angeles
|Veggie Gyoza (7 pc)
|$8.95
Taste so good you won't believe it's just veggies! Filled with cabbage and vegetable protein granules, seasoned with a hint of apples, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, soybean paste, doubanjiang and sesame.
|Tonsho Gyoza (Fried)
|$8.95
Seven pieces. Deep fried dumplings with pork, leek, and garlic.
Orochon Ramen
123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, Los Angeles
|Gyoza (dumpling)
|$5.95
Umami Burger
10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles
|Krispy Chicken Gyoza
|$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Pork Gyoza
|$13.00
Pork Gyoza: A family recipe, the pork potstickers are "pan fried" in our gyoza machine to make them crispy on the bottom and then steamed to perfection. Served with gyoza sauce, yet great dipped in soy sauce as well.
|Veggie Gyoza
|$13.00
Veggie Gyoza: Crunchy and fresh cabbage, mushroom, and green onion potstickers. Served with green onion garnish and gyoza sauce. These are boiled rather than pan fried.
Kashira Japanese Restaurant
766 S. Santee St., Los Angeles
|Gyoza
|$6.99
6pc pork/veggie fried gyoza
Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
327 E 1st St, Los Angeles
|Homemade Gyoza
|$7.95
5pcs pan-fried dumplings with a mix of black pork and vegetables inside.
made fresh every day in store
Isshin Ramen & Boba
6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles
|Gyoza
|$7.45
Six fried Japanese pork and chicken pot-stickers with ponzu sauce.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Veggie Gyoza (5pc)
|$4.80
Taste so good you won't believe it's just veggies! Filled with cabbage and vegetable protein granules, seasoned with a hint of apples, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, soybean paste, doubanjiang and sesame.
|Gyoza
|$7.50
True to the Hakata style and each piece are bite sized. Pan fried for a little bit of crispiness. 12 pieces.
|A Set - 1/2 Gyoza
|$12.75
Our signature Hakata Ramen with 6 pieces of Hakata style "One Bite" Gyoza.
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Gyoza (5pc)
|$5.00
Deep fried pork gyoza dumplings.
Katsuya
800 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Krispy Chicken Gyoza
|$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)