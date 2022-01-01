Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve gyoza

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyoza$7.00
Gyoza$8.00
More about Kombu Sushi
Item pic

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE GYOZA$10.00
Pork and Chicken Gyoza$10.00
GYOZA$8.00
6 pcs, pan fried dumplings
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
Item pic

 

Katsuya

11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
More about Katsuya
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$5.99
6pc Pork and Veggie Deep Fried Dumplings
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Gyoza$10.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

DTLA Ramen

952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1862 reviews)
Takeout
Impossible Gyoza$12.00
Impossible meat, cabbage, garlic, ginger, Chinese chive. Recommended. Vegan.
Gyoza$10.00
Pork, cabbage, garlic, ginger, Chinese chive. Recommended.
Dessert Gyoza$10.00
Deep fried gyoza skin stuffed with chocolate chips and fresh strawberries, dusted with powdered sugar. Vegan friendly!
More about DTLA Ramen
Item pic

 

At Home Kitchen

575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan-Fried Dumplings (Gyoza)
pork, chicken, cabbage, chive, garlic, ginger
More about At Home Kitchen
Item pic

 

Men Oh Ramen - Little Tokyo

456 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyoza$7.25
Pan-fried pork pot stickers.
More about Men Oh Ramen - Little Tokyo
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza
Hakata style bite-size pan fried pork & beef dumpling.
Green Gyoza$4.00
Special dumpling, stuffed w/ a tasty mix of edamame, green bean, yellow carrot, carrot, red bell pepper, onion, potato, cabbage and garlic.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Fried chicken gyoza with scallions and served with a side of gyoza sauce.
More about GO by Citizens
Item pic

 

KAMINARI GYOZA

323 E 1st Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SUI Pork Gyoza$8.50
Boiled Gyoza with Clear Pork Soup, 5pcs, Ground Pork, Cabbage, Nira Chive, Onion and Green Onion. Served with Homemade Chili Oil on the Side.
Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, and Cilantro Chili
YAKI Pork Gyoza Bento$12.80
6pcs of Pan Fried Pork Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side.
Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili
YAKI Pork Gyoza$8.50
Pan-Fried, 6pcs, Ground Pork, Cabbage, Nira Chive, and Onion. Served with Gyoza Sauce and Choice of One Additional Sauce on the Side.
Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili
More about KAMINARI GYOZA
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express

358 W 38th St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Gyoza (7 pc)$8.95
Taste so good you won't believe it's just veggies! Filled with cabbage and vegetable protein granules, seasoned with a hint of apples, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, soybean paste, doubanjiang and sesame.
Tonsho Gyoza (Fried)$8.95
Seven pieces. Deep fried dumplings with pork, leek, and garlic.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
Gyoza (dumpling) image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Orochon Ramen

123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.6 (3359 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza (dumpling)$5.95
More about Orochon Ramen
Item pic

 

Umami Burger

10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
More about Umami Burger
Pork Gyoza image

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Gyoza$13.00
Pork Gyoza: A family recipe, the pork potstickers are "pan fried" in our gyoza machine to make them crispy on the bottom and then steamed to perfection. Served with gyoza sauce, yet great dipped in soy sauce as well.
Veggie Gyoza$13.00
Veggie Gyoza: Crunchy and fresh cabbage, mushroom, and green onion potstickers. Served with green onion garnish and gyoza sauce. These are boiled rather than pan fried.
More about Shin
Consumer pic

 

Kashira Japanese Restaurant

766 S. Santee St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$6.99
6pc pork/veggie fried gyoza
More about Kashira Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Homemade Gyoza$7.95
5pcs pan-fried dumplings with a mix of black pork and vegetables inside.
made fresh every day in store
Homemade Gyoza$7.95
5pcs pan-fried dumplings with a mix of black pork and vegetables inside.
made fresh every day in store
More about Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
Isshin Ramen & Boba image

RAMEN

Isshin Ramen & Boba

6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$7.45
Six fried Japanese pork and chicken pot-stickers with ponzu sauce.
More about Isshin Ramen & Boba
Item pic

CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Gyoza (5pc)$4.80
Taste so good you won't believe it's just veggies! Filled with cabbage and vegetable protein granules, seasoned with a hint of apples, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, soybean paste, doubanjiang and sesame.
Gyoza$7.50
True to the Hakata style and each piece are bite sized. Pan fried for a little bit of crispiness. 12 pieces.
A Set - 1/2 Gyoza$12.75
Our signature Hakata Ramen with 6 pieces of Hakata style "One Bite" Gyoza.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza (5pc)$5.00
Deep fried pork gyoza dumplings.
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gyoza$8.00
Gyoza$7.00
More about Kombu Sushi
Item pic

 

Katsuya

800 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
More about Katsuya

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Avocado Salad

Bean Burritos

Waffles

Pancakes

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Rolls

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cucumber Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston