Ham sandwiches in Los Angeles

Liberation Coffee House
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Ham & Swiss Sandwich
|$8.00
Pretzel roll topped with Black Forest ham and Swiss cheese (Try it toasted!)
Zinqué (zin-kae)
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|French Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
French ham, Swiss cheese
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Baked Ham Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|French Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
French ham, Swiss cheese
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Ham & Egg Sandwich
|$6.75
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Ham Bk Sandwich
|$10.95