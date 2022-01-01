Hibiscus tea in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Passion Fruit Hibiscus Tea (Zevia)$2.29
More about ORGANICO
Item pic

 

All Good Things

2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cold Brewed Organic Hibiscus Tea (caffeine free)$5.00
Cold brewed for 24 hrs
BLEND: Organic hibiscus, organic lemongrass, organic orange peel, organic licorice root, essential tangerine oil
More about All Good Things
Item pic

NOODLES

Holy Basil

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hibiscus Agave Oolong Tea$4.00
More about Holy Basil
Item pic

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hibiscus Ginger Iced Tea$4.50
| Herbal | Steeped hibiscus flower, cold-press juiced ginger over ice.
More about Kitchen Mouse
Petty Cash Taqueria image

 

Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hibiscus Iced Tea$8.00
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
Item pic

 

Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hibiscus Rose Tea
More about Breadblok
Item pic

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Hibiscus Tea$4.75
Cold brewed Offshore "Summer Crush" hibiscus lemongrass tea is the ULTIMATE thirst quencher!
More about Highly Likely
Item pic

 

Junbi

10967 Weyburn Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea**$4.75
Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free.
This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
More about Junbi
Item pic

CHICKEN

Byrdie's Rotisserie

8030 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HIBISCUS MINT ICED TEA (16 OZ)$4.00
Caffeine-free!
More about Byrdie's Rotisserie

