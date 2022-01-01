Hibiscus tea in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
All Good Things
2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles
|Cold Brewed Organic Hibiscus Tea (caffeine free)
|$5.00
Cold brewed for 24 hrs
BLEND: Organic hibiscus, organic lemongrass, organic orange peel, organic licorice root, essential tangerine oil
NOODLES
Holy Basil
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles
|Hibiscus Agave Oolong Tea
|$4.00
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Hibiscus Ginger Iced Tea
|$4.50
| Herbal | Steeped hibiscus flower, cold-press juiced ginger over ice.
Petty Cash Taqueria
7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Hibiscus Iced Tea
|$8.00
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Iced Hibiscus Tea
|$4.75
Cold brewed Offshore "Summer Crush" hibiscus lemongrass tea is the ULTIMATE thirst quencher!
Junbi
10967 Weyburn Ave, Los Angeles
|Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea**
|$4.75
Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free.
This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.